Data archiving and removal policy

You may request that we delete your account information by sending an email to support@pagerduty.com, but please note that we may be required (by law or otherwise) to keep this information and not delete it (or to keep this information for a certain time, in which case we will comply with your deletion request only after we have fulfilled such requirements). PagerDuty will respond to such requests within thirty (30) days or sooner if required by applicable law. When we delete account information, it will be deleted from the active database, but may remain in our archives for a limited amount of time. We will otherwise retain your information for as long as your account is active, as needed to provide you with the Online Services you have requested, or as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.