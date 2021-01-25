Announcing New Changes to our Slack Experience!
- Slash Commands
- New commands that make working with PagerDuty Incident Management faster
- Card Redesign
- Updated Emojis and a better hierarchy of information to provide more clarity about incidents
- Thread Replies
- Meant to reduce noise and alleviate clutter in the Slack surfaceSummary
The PagerDuty platform for incident management revolutionizes businesses by harnessing data from a complex digital ecosystem. Over 30,000 companies trust PagerDuty to transform real-time signals into opportunities that empower teams to improve operations, deliver excellent customer experiences, and accelerate innovation.
With the bi-directional Slack integration, users can collaborate seamlessly while managing PagerDuty incidents end-to-end, directly in Slack. Integration setup and authentication can be completed effortlessly, allowing users to quickly integrate PagerDuty and Slack into their incident management workflows.
Within dedicated incident Slack channels, PagerDuty users can leverage built-in generative AI and agentic features to further enhance productivity and collaboration:
- PagerDuty Advance AI Assistant
surfaces actionable insights and key context before, during, and after incidents by leveraging data from PagerDuty and Slack, generates status updates, and calls specialized AI agents to help teams resolve critical work efficiently.
- PagerDuty AI Agents
assist teams and handle work autonomously at every step of the incident lifecycle
- SRE Agent
: Detects, triages, and diagnoses incidents and automates approved remediation steps. Uses memory of past incidents and user interactions to learn and improve future responses.
- Scribe Agent
: Automatically captures incident meetings and chat history, and makes it available for use in status update drafts and post-incident reviews.
- Shift Agent
: Automatically detects conflicts between planned time-off and on-call shifts, recommends available replacements, and facilitates overrides via DM.
- Insights Agent
: Provides proactive and on-demand recommendations based on PagerDuty incidents, teams and services analytics. Users can take action on recommendations with just a few clicks.
Please read our PagerDuty Guidelines for the Safe and Secure Use of Generative AI
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