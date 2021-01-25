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PagerDuty

More ways to use PagerDuty in Slack

Automate with Workflow Builder

Workflow Builder* lets you transform everyday processes into automations, without writing a single line of code. Add third-party tools like PagerDuty to workflows to manage work and processes from Slack, and use templates to get started quickly. Learn more about automations

Templates available for PagerDuty:

New PagerDuty incident from emoji reaction

Emoji react to alert notifications in Slack to create PagerDuty incidents

*Workflow Builder is only available on paid subscriptions