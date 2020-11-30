About Miro:

Miro is the online, visual collaboration platform designed to unlock creativity and accelerate innovation among teams of all kinds. Over 45 million users worldwide use Miro to unleash their team’s potential, including 99% of the Fortune 100. From planning and managing Agile workflows to brainstorming with digital sticky notes, your entire organization, including product teams, project managers, UI/UX designers, developers, marketers and sales professionals, can solve big problems in real time with Miro. Miro and Slack work to simplify your work and maximize productivity, so you can focus on the things that matter. With the Miro app for Slack, you can track all of your Miro notifications and activity anytime without interrupting your workflow. Stay up to date on board changes, access requests, and team feedback - on the go, or wherever you choose to work. How to Connect:

* Click the “Run” button on the Miro Marketplace.

* You will be redirected to authorize in Slack. Enter your credentials and sign in to Slack.

* Allow Miro access to the Slack workspace. Key Features:

* View Miro notifications in Slack - new mentions, comments, access requests, new project and board invites

* Access Miro notifications from Slack while on the go, on mobile or tablet devices

* Get notified when you are invited to a project or when a board is shared with you

* Share board access with collaborators without having to open Miro

* Create a new Miro board directly from a Slack chat, by simply typing /miro

* Customize the Slack notifications you want to receive from your Miro profile