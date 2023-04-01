Box for Slack helps businesses of all sizes securely manage and collaborate on content to drive more productive teamwork. Easily access your Box content from within Slack to share or import files and eliminate time-consuming context switching between applications. Your content remains centralized in Box, but quickly available where collaboration happens in Slack.
Learn more with this quick video: https://players.brightcove.net/6291496955001/experience_64dd284838db922b5372284c/share.html
End-user features:
● Content cards: View file information such as name, author, thumbnail and more when a Box file is shared to Slack
● Instant permissions: Update the collaboration permissions of a Box file directly from within Slack
● Box slash commands: Quickly perform common actions such as searching for files and viewing recent files within Slack
● Automatic uploads to Box: Store all content uploaded via Slack UI in Box
● Box file picker: Securely share content from Box in channels and direct messages without leaving conversations
● Share files from the Box Web app preview: click the Slack icon in the sidebar of the app preview to take its link into Slack and send it to channels and conversations of your choice (learn more: https://support.box.com/hc/en-us/articles/360044193853
)
● Box event notifications: stay up to date with collaboration invites and exchanging comments on files in Box
● Dynamic previews: Get rich, dynamic previews of entire Box files like PDFs, spreadsheets, slide decks, without leaving Slack, with access always governed by your secure Box permissions.
Admin features
● Enable/disable file thumbnails: Choose whether file thumbnails are displayed for shared Box files
● Enable/disable permission checks before file display: Choose whether content cards are shown based on Box file permissions
● Enable/disable content indexing for Search in Slack: Choose whether the contents of shared Box files are indexed and surfaced in Slack’s native search
● Slack allowlisting: Restrict the app to specific Slack workspaces or Enterprise Grid orgs that can be connected to your Box enterprise instance
● Enable/disable Box as content layer: Choose whether to store all content uploaded via Slack UI in Box for specific Slack workspaces or Enterprise Grid orgs (learn more: https://support.box.com/hc/en-us/articles/4415585987859-Box-as-the-Content-Layer-for-Slack
)
Note: Admin settings can be customized from within the Admin Console in Box - please visit the Box Community site (https://support.box.com/hc/en-us/p/Integration_Page_2023?section-id=21356608707859
) for more information.
Box AI features
● Let Box AI assist you with its insights on Box files shared in Slack (learn more: https://support.box.com/hc/en-us/articles/30754152990099-Box-AI-for-Slack
)
● As an admin, choose if, where and how Box AI assistance is offered for Box files surfaced in Slack
● Limitations/disclaimer: questions on, or including these topics or commands, return mixed and sometimes inaccurate information, such as calculations, table structures, and numbers, counting words or phrases, document metadata such as page number, authors, file size, word count, and collaborators, images, videos, charts, graphs, etc.
Box for Slack is available for Box customers on eligible paid plans. See https://box.com/pricing
for details