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Box

More ways to use Box in Slack

Automate with Workflow Builder

Workflow Builder* lets you transform everyday processes into automations, without writing a single line of code. Add third-party tools like Box to workflows to manage work and processes from Slack, and use templates to get started quickly. Learn more about automations

Templates available for Box:

Box Sign signature request

Use Slack to send a person documents to sign from a Box Sign template

New Box folder

Fill out a form and create a new folder in Box

*Workflow Builder is only available on paid subscriptions