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Linear

More ways to use Linear in Slack

Automate with Workflow Builder

Workflow Builder* lets you transform everyday processes into automations, without writing a single line of code. Add third-party tools like Linear to workflows to manage work and processes from Slack, and use templates to get started quickly. Learn more about automations

Templates available for Linear:

New Linear issue

Fill out a form in Slack to create a Linear issue

*Workflow Builder is only available on paid subscriptions