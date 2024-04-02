Data retention policy
We retain Personal Data about you for as long as you have an open account with us or as otherwise necessary to provide you with our Services. In some cases we retain Personal Data for longer, if doing so is necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes or collect fees owed, or is otherwise permitted or required by applicable law, rule or regulation. We may further retain information in an anonymous or aggregated form where that information would not identify you personally.
Data archiving and removal policy
• Access: You can request more information about the Personal Data we hold about you and request a copy of such Personal Data. You can also access certain of your Personal Data by logging on to your account.
• Rectification: If you believe that any Personal Data we are holding about you is incorrect or incomplete, you can request that we correct or supplement such data. You can also correct some of this information directly by logging on to your account.
• Erasure: You can request that we erase some or all of your Personal Data from our systems. Reach out to hello@linear.app.
• Withdrawal of Consent: If we are processing your Personal Data based on your consent (as indicated at the time of collection of such data), you have the right to withdraw your consent at any time. Please note, however, that if you exercise this right, you may have to then provide express consent on a case-by-case basis for the use or disclosure of certain of your Personal Data, if such use or disclosure is necessary to enable you to utilize some or all of our Services.
• Portability: You can ask for a copy of your Personal Data in a machine-readable format. You can also request that we transmit the data to another controller where technically feasible.
• Objection: You can contact us to let us know that you object to the further use or disclosure of your Personal Data for certain purposes, such as for direct marketing purposes.
• Restriction of Processing: You can ask us to restrict further processing of your Personal Data.
Data storage policy
The Services are hosted and operated in the United States (“U.S.”) through Linear and its service providers, and if you do not reside in the U.S., laws in the U.S. may differ from the laws where you reside. By using the Services, you acknowledge that any Personal Data about you, regardless of whether provided by you or obtained from a third party, is being provided to Linear in the U.S. and will be hosted on U.S. servers, and you authorize Linear to transfer, store and process your information to and in the U.S., and possibly other countries. You hereby consent to the transfer of your data to the U.S. pursuant to: (i) a data processing agreement incorporating standard data protection clauses promulgated by the European Commission, a copy of which can be obtained at https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=celex%3A32010D0087, (ii) binding corporate rules for data protection that align with the GDPR’s requirements, or (iii) adherence to an industry- or technology-specific approved code of conduct blessed by the European Commission.
Data center location(s)
United States
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM retention settings
OpenAI APIs have zero data retention.
LLM data tenancy policy
OpenAI uses shared infrastructure location as Linear customer's region (US or EU).
LLM data residency policy
Linear uses the US or EU Region as the location of infrastructure OpenAI uses to provide services and store data. Data residency does not apply to system data, which may be processed and stored outside the selected region.