Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Anthropic retains your personal data for as long as reasonably necessary for the purposes and criteria outlined in our Privacy Policy. You have control to delete conversations by disconnecting your Claude account from the Claude in Slack app. These conversations will be automatically deleted from our back-end within 30 days. We retain inputs and outputs for up to 2 years and trust and safety classification scores for up to 7 years if you submit a prompt that is flagged by our trust and safety classifiers as violating our Usage Policy.

Data archiving and removal policy To delete all past Claude conversations in the Claude in Slack app from Anthropic’s backend, you must disconnect your account connection in the Slack app. Please note that these past conversations will still appear in Slack where they are governed by your data retention policies in Slack.

Data storage policy We employ strong safeguards to protect your information, though no online system is completely risk-free. Consider this when sharing data with Claude.

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.anthropic.com/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Claude

LLM retention settings By default, your Slack conversations aren't used to train our models or stored within them.

LLM data tenancy policy By default, data centers are multi-tenancy, unless otherwise agreed upon.