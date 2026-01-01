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Incredible companies use Slack

  • Airbnb
  • Target
  • Uber
  • One Medical
  • News Corp
  • US Department of Veteran Affair
  • Intuit
  • SONOS
“Slack is business done right. When you have collaboration happening in one spot, leadership doesn’t need to be copied on an email. You can hop into a Slack channel, cruise along with the project, and jump in where needed.”Benjamin SternsmithArea Vice President of Sales, Lyft Business