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Incredible companies use Slack
“Slack is business done right. When you have collaboration happening in one spot, leadership doesn’t need to be copied on an email. You can hop into a Slack channel, cruise along with the project, and jump in where needed.”Benjamin SternsmithArea Vice President of Sales, Lyft Business