Task Lists

Manage projects and tasks right from Slack with lists

From action items to deadlines and resources, lists capture and structure the most important parts of your conversations so teams can get more done, faster.

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Track projects from start to finish

Lists are where teams can create, track and manage projects without ever leaving Slack. No more jumping through hoops, or between apps, required.

Learn how to manage projects in Slack

Take on tasks and to-dos, together

A list in Slack is collaboration at its finest. Anyone assigned to a task, following a project, or just checking in can get the context they need to take action and stay aligned.

Collect, automate and triage requests

Workflows work in lists, too. You can automate routine tasks, connect your apps, and make lists your new home for managing work in Slack.

See how workflows can work for you
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"Our team can now track and collaborate on tasks, and organize information that can be shared across teams — all in one space."

Jörg Baldzer

Principal IT Engineer, FREENOW

Lists work for all kinds of teams across all kinds of organizations

Build lists to track whatever needs to get done and make sure nothing slips through the cracks — all without leaving Slack.

Account Tracker List for Sales teams
Customer Incidents list for Customer service teams.
Marketing Team task list example.
Tech inbound request example

Sales

Align account teams by mapping out deal strategies and prepping for customer calls

Account Tracker List for Sales teams

Customer Service

Quickly swarm and resolve incidents with a standardized response process

Customer Incidents list for Customer service teams.

Marketing

Track deliverables and assign owners as you plan and launch campaigns

Marketing Team task list example.

IT

improve response time by collecting, prioritizing and managing inbound requests

Tech inbound request example

There's a lot to love about lists

Marketing Campaign list example
Blog

Turn conversations into work with Slack lists

A laptop computer with Slack opened
Webinar

Manage projects and tasks where work already happens

A list of Slack Solutions
Solutions

Get projects to the finish line faster

Marketing Campaign list example
Blog

Turn conversations into work with Slack lists

A laptop computer with Slack opened
Webinar

Manage projects and tasks where work already happens

A list of Slack Solutions
Solutions

Get projects to the finish line faster

Frequently Asked Questions

Managing projects in lists is easy. Together, you and your keep team can keep track of deliverables, assign owners, stay on top of due dates, and collaborate on tasks. Manage your timelines and action items for customer deployments, employee onboarding, and product releases, and much more.

Lists are perfect for managing all types of task lists – from personal to do’s, action items across a small team, or all deliverables across a cross-functional project team.

Lists is included in all paid Slack plans. Learn more here.

Yes! Sharing lists with your partners, customers, and clients through Slack Connect is a great way to collaboratively manage work across external teams.

Yes, you can embed a list into a canvas. For example, you can embed a project plan that’s in a list, directly into a project brief in a canvas.