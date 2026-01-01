Slack application showing a selected channel with chats

Project management, directly in Slack

Project management in Slack means you can manage your entire team's work from start to finish, right where you're already working.

Learn how teams manage projects in Slack by:
Collaborating

Manage projects and move work forward, faster

Get the right people together in a channel to make sure no one misses a beat, so managing projects is a breeze. Start a huddle to chat live with your team, or record a clip to quickly share updates and feedback.

Tracking

Keep your team on track

Effective project management starts by capturing, organizing and tracking the most important parts of your projects in a list. Here, teams can manage tasks, prioritize work, monitor progress and drive accountability.

Organizing

Project management that puts everyone on the same page

Create a canvas to collect and manage project information, including everything from key stakeholders and resources to project timelines and deliverables.

Pick up the pace on every project.

With pre-made templates for project management, you can get your team up and running, instantly.

Project Template
Feedback tracker list with a list
Project tracker list of tasks
Weekly Sync Template

Project management starter kit

Essentials for keeping projects on track.

See template
Project Template

Feedback intake and triage

Streamline your intake process with built-in prioritization

See template
Feedback tracker list with a list

Project tracker

Manage and monitor tasks as a team

See template
Project tracker list of tasks

Weekly sync agenda

Keep teams aligned and projects moving.

See template
Weekly Sync Template

Frequently asked questions

Project management is the process of leading the work of a team to achieve all project goals within the given constraints. Project management with Slack means you can lead your entire team and company through a project while keeping everyone on track.

You can use Slack to manage all moving pieces of every project you work on. Create project channels to manage the day-to-day project collaboration and build lists to manage, track, and monitor all project deliverables.

You can use lists to manage any type of project. Marketing teams can track campaigns, IT teams can plan software projects, sales teams can prepare for upcoming customer meetings, and HR can organize hiring and onboarding processes. For more information on lists availability per plan, visit our pricing page.