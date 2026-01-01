Move work forward faster with templates

Take the guesswork out of work with pre-configured templates for any project, program, or problem.

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Featured templates

Curated templates for all your team needs.

01/10

Project Management Template

Run successful projects from inception to release.
02/10

Feedback Template

Collect, prioritize, remain aligned, and respond faster with Slack’s feedback template.
03/10

Onboarding Checklist Template

Gather all important info and first week to-dos in one easy-to-access place with our onboarding checklist template.
04/10

Marketing Campaign Template

Drive campaign success with our marketing template. Achieve goals, stay aligned, and deliver results seamlessly.
05/10

Issue Log Template

Achieve a streamlined approach to tracking bugs and issues with Slack’s issue log template.
06/10

External partner starter kit

Talk, track, and deliver assets in one place with any type of external partners you may have: agencies, clients, and more.
07/10

Sales Tracker Template

Organize deals, track pipeline stages, and measure performance with accuracy
08/10

Team Check-in Template

Provide the transparency and structure your team needs to do their best work.
09/10

Service Request Form Template

Simplify service requests with a help form template.
10/10

One-on-one Meeting Template

Set goals, track growth, and share resources to streamline employee development.

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Stay on top of your team’s tasks with our free project tracker template. Simplify planning, track progress, and manage due dates with ease.
Project Tracker Template
Define goals, features, and success metrics, then collaborate and refine details directly in Slack.
Product Brief Template
With our quarterly planning template, you can organize, prioritize, track progress, and streamline your quarterly planning process.
Quarterly Planning Template
Optimize your team’s performance with our OKR template. Set clear objectives and track key results to drive growth and success for your organization.
Objective and Key Results (OKR) Template
Gather all important info and first week to-dos in one easy-to-access place with our onboarding checklist template.
Onboarding Checklist Template
Welcome employees with an easy-to-use template of tasks, meetings, and resources.
Employee Onboarding Template
Run successful projects from inception to release.
Project Management Template
Turn your weekly sync into a quick, productive check-in with a ready-to-use agenda template.
Weekly Meeting Agenda Template
Set meeting topics, jot notes, and capture action items with our customizable meeting agenda template for efficient team collaboration.
Meeting Agenda Template
Keep all your helpful resources and links in one place.
Resource Guide Template
Simplify service requests with a help form template.
Service Request Form Template
Manage your help requests in one place.
Help Request Form

Frequently Asked Questions

Templates bring together the best of Slack with pre-built channels, canvases, lists, and workflows ready to go for a specific use case. With templates you and your team can accelerate time to value, scale processes, and boost productivity.

Templates are available on all Slack paid plans, it is not an add-on. For pricing information, check out our pricing page.

Slack templates help you and your team boost productivity across every line of business with flexible and scalable solutions powered by automation to quickly go from “blank slate” to getting work done.

Yes, you can create custom templates to fit your own needs. Admins on the Grid plan have the ability to create and publish custom templates across their organization for internal use.