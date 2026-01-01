Financial services professionals in front of a chart
Slack for financial services

Secure operations, more efficient collaboration

See why the most nimble banking, insurance and wealth management firms connect their people, automation and apps in Slack.

  • IAG
  • Scotiabank
  • Keybank
  • Revolut
  • Wealthsimple
  • SoFi
Transform business operations

Modernize operations and increase productivity

  • Access important actions by bringing relevant notifications, approvals and data from tools like Salesforce Financial Services Cloud right into Slack
  • Automate tasks in referral management, customer onboarding and service with no-code workflows to free up time to focus on building customer relationships
  • Accelerate decision-making by connecting relevant team members across front, middle and back office with cross-workspace channels
  • Onboard bankers, agents and advisors faster with AI-powered, org-wide search tools to surface institutional knowledge

26%

faster decision-making1

25%

faster case resolution1

1Source: Salesforce, “FY23 Customer Success Metrics,” July 2022; study participants were Slack users in financial services.
Improve customer experience

Deliver better and faster for customers

  • Secure customers for life by bringing the right people, information and tools seamlessly together to quickly resolve issues and deliver personalized experiences
  • Build deeper customer relationships with a holistic, real-time view of customer data and relevant context in Slack channels
  • Unite teams around a single view of your customers, their households and their relationships with Slack and Salesforce Customer 360

“We believe that to become the number one bank, we need to be the number one tech team. To deliver on the expectations of our clients, we need to give our employees access to the best tools, and Slack is one of them.”

RBC
Martin Wildberger, Executive Vice President of Innovation and Technology, RBC

Top Slack security features

Data encryption in transit and at rest

Enterprise Key Management (EKM)

Data Loss Prevention (DLP) support

Global retention policies

eDiscovery support

Information barriers

Audit logs

Secure global collaboration

Trust enterprise-grade security for your firm and your partners

  • Collaborate within industry and international compliance standards such as FINRA, FedRAMP, ISO/IEC and GDPR
  • Extend security to external partners with Slack Connect
  • Control access to information in Slack with identity and device management that helps you manage people and devices around the world
  • Protect data with tools such as Slack Enterprise Key Management (Slack EKM), audit logs and integrations with top data loss prevention (DLP) providers
  • Leverage Slack’s governance and risk-management capabilities to reduce financial, legal and reputational risk
Learn more about security at Slack

Get more done with apps right where you work

Slack connects with all your favorite tools, such as Salesforce, Smarsh, Global Relay and more.

See all integrations

Logo of Salesforce (Legacy)
Logo of Financial Services Cloud for Slack
Logo of Smarsh - Archiving & Compliance
Logo of Global Relay Archive for Slack
Logo of Druva for Slack eDiscovery
Logo of PagerDuty
Logo of Netskope for Slack Enterprise
Logo of Symantec CloudSOC
Logo of McAfee Skyhigh for Slack
Logo of Jira Cloud
Logo of Box
Logo of Docusign
Logo of Zoom
Logo of Webex Meetings
Logo of Outlook Calendar
Logo of Salesforce (Legacy)
Logo of Financial Services Cloud for Slack
Logo of Smarsh - Archiving & Compliance
Logo of Global Relay Archive for Slack
Logo of Druva for Slack eDiscovery
Logo of PagerDuty
Logo of Netskope for Slack Enterprise

Stories of success from around the globe

rbc-customer-story-hero-image

RBC’s tech teams explore new ways of working with Slack

Slack-Customer-LibertyMutual-hero

Modernizing how teams communicate

One small and one big piggy bank

How Slack helped Lincoln Investment double its dividends

amer-stripe-home-hero

Stripe’s sales reps forge meaningful client relationships with Slack Connect

rbc-customer-story-hero-image

RBC’s tech teams explore new ways of working with Slack

Slack-Customer-LibertyMutual-hero

Modernizing how teams communicate

One small and one big piggy bank

How Slack helped Lincoln Investment double its dividends

amer-stripe-home-hero

Stripe’s sales reps forge meaningful client relationships with Slack Connect

Frequently asked questions

Yes. You can securely discuss confidential information in Slack. Slack offers multiple ways to ensure that your information, conversations and files stay safe. Slack delivers enterprise-grade security at every layer, adhering to multiple compliance certifications, including SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO/IEC 27001 and more. Slack is GDPR-compliant and can be configured for FINRA compliance. It is FedRAMP Moderate authorized.

In addition, Slack offers many security features—such as Enterprise Key Management—that allow admins fine-grained control over data encryption. You can also integrate your own security tools with Slack to get instant notification if a threat is detected. Learn more about Slack’s comprehensive security program.

Yes! Unlike email, Slack is not susceptible to spam or phishing, which causes 90% of data breaches. Your Slack handle cannot be sold to advertisers or put on a mailing list. You will only ever receive Slack messages from other people inside your organization, or from trusted partners using Slack Connect. You may get notifications from apps integrated with your workspace, such as Financial Services Cloud for Slack or DocuSign.

Slack offers enterprise-grade data protection and privacy. Granular controls allow admins to customize security for each user, so no one sees things they shouldn’t. Learn more about how Slack can securely replace email inside your company.

Yes. Slack Connect lets you work securely with external partners such as customers, brokers and vendors. Slack Connect is a more secure and productive way for organizations to communicate together. It lets you move all the conversations with your external partners, clients, vendors and others into Slack, replacing email and fostering collaboration. Slack’s enterprise-grade security features and compliance standards, such as Enterprise Key Management, extend to Slack Connect.

Welcome to where the future works

Get startedTalk to Sales