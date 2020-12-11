Global Relay Archive for Slack

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Global Relay will retain the Slack data archived in your Global Relay Archive(s) (“Archived Data”) in accordance with your written agreement with Global Relay, including the applicable Order Form or SOW, Master Terms of Service, and any schedules attached thereto (collectively, the “Agreement”). Archived Data is retained for the Retention Term(s) specified in your Order Form or as otherwise instructed in writing by your designated authorized administrator(s) (“Administrator”). Your Administrators may also place legal holds on Archived Data. Please contact our Data Services team at 866.484.6630 or dataservices@globalrelay.net for more information on your organization’s Retention Term(s) and legal holds.

Data archiving and removal policy Global Relay will remove/delete your organization’s Archived Data in accordance with the Agreement and/or any written instructions from your Administrator(s). This may include the automatic deletion of your archived data at the end of the applicable Retention Term (subject to any applicable legal holds). Please contact our Data Services team at 866.484.6630 or dataservices@globalrelay.net for more information on the deletion policies and legal holds in place for your organization’s Global Relay Archive(s).

Data storage policy Global Relay will store your Archived Data in accordance with the Agreement and any written instructions from your Administrator(s). Please contact our Data Privacy Officer at privacy@globalrelay.net for information on data storage procedures and controls.

Data hosting details Your organization’s Archived Data is securely processed and retained in one or more Global Relay Archive(s) in our private cloud. Global Relay Archive is a SaaS application for the archiving and governance of corporate communications. In relation to Global Relay Archive services, Global Relay acts as a Data Processor. Your organization is the Data Controller and determines: (i) the data collected/delivered for archiving, (ii) how archived data is used, (iii) how long Archived Data is retained, and (iv) to whom Archived Data is disclosed.

Data hosting company Global Relay is the data host company. We fully own and operate our secure cloud platform. We don't use or outsource to third party clouds like AWS or Azure.