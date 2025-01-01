Secure operations, more efficient collaboration
See why the most nimble banking, insurance and wealth management firms connect their people, automation and apps in Slack.
Modernise operations and increase productivity
- Access important actions by bringing relevant notifications, approvals and data from tools such as Salesforce Financial Services Cloud directly into Slack
- Automate tasks in referral management, customer onboarding and services with no-code workflows to free up time to focus on building customer relationships
- Accelerate decision-making by connecting relevant team members across front, middle and back office with cross-workspace channels
- Onboard bankers, agents and advisors faster with AI-powered, org-wide search tools to surface institutional knowledge
26%
faster decision-making1
25%
faster case resolution1
Deliver better and faster for customers
- Secure customers for life by bringing the right people, information and tools seamlessly together to quickly resolve issues and deliver personalised experiences
- Build deeper customer relationships with a holistic, real-time view of customer data and relevant context in Slack channels
- Unite teams around a single view of your customers, their households and their relationships with Slack and Salesforce Customer 360
‘We believe that to become the number one bank, we need to be the number one tech team. To deliver on the expectations of our clients, we need to give our employees access to the best tools, and Slack is one of them.’
Top Slack security features
Data encryption in transit and at rest
Enterprise Key Management (EKM)
Data loss prevention (DLP) support
Global retention policies
E-discovery support
Information barriers
Audit logs
Trust enterprise-grade security for your firm and your partners
- Collaborate within industry and international compliance standards such as FINRA, FedRAMP, ISO/IEC and GDPR
- Extend security to external partners with Slack Connect
- Control access to information in Slack with identity and device management that helps you to manage people and devices around the world
- Protect data with tools such as Slack Enterprise Key Management (Slack EKM), audit logs and integrations with top data loss prevention (DLP) providers
- Leverage Slack’s governance and risk-management capabilities to reduce financial, legal and reputational risk
Get more done with apps directly where you work
Slack connects with all your favourite tools, such as Salesforce, Smarsh, Global Relay and more.
Stories of success from around the globe
RBC’s tech teams explore new ways of working with Slack
Modernising how teams communicate
How Slack helped Lincoln Investment double its dividends
Stripe’s sales reps forge meaningful client relationships with Slack Connect
Frequently asked questions
Yes. You can securely discuss confidential information in Slack. Slack offers multiple ways to ensure that your information, conversations and files stay safe. Slack delivers enterprise-grade security at every layer, adhering to multiple compliance certifications, including SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO/IEC 27001 and more. Slack is GDPR-compliant and can be configured for FINRA compliance. It is FedRAMP Moderate authorised.
In addition, Slack offers many security features – such as Enterprise Key Management – that give admins control over the fine detail of data encryption. You can also integrate your own security tools with Slack to get instant notification if a threat is detected. Learn more about Slack’s comprehensive security programme.
Yes! Unlike email, Slack is not susceptible to spam or phishing, which causes 90% of data breaches. Your Slack handle cannot be sold to advertisers or put on a mailing list. You will only ever receive Slack messages from other people inside your organisation, or from trusted partners using Slack Connect. You may get notifications from apps integrated with your workspace, such as Financial Services Cloud for Slack or DocuSign.
Slack offers enterprise-grade data protection and privacy. Granular controls allow admins to customise security for each user, so that no one sees things that they shouldn’t. Learn more about how Slack can securely replace email inside your company.
Yes. Slack Connect lets you work securely with external partners such as customers, brokers and vendors. Slack Connect is a more secure and productive way for organisations to communicate together. It lets you move all the conversations with your external partners, clients, vendors and others into Slack, replacing email and fostering collaboration. Slack’s enterprise-grade security features and compliance standards, such as Enterprise Key Management, extend to Slack Connect.