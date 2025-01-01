Decorative image with three headshots and a Slack huddle icon
Manufacturing, automotive and energy

Shift your sales, service and operations into high gear.

Connect your full value chain, from the manufacturing frontline to your business bottom line. Slack is the AI-powered operating system where modern industries work.

  • Zoro
  • Ford
  • Rivian
  • I Robot
  • Cruise
Slack UI animation: Opportunities channel with multiple reports generated.
Manufacturing

Turn your team into a well-oiled machine.

  • Bring your people, customers and Sales Cloud data together to speed up the selling process, directly in Slack
  • Centralise operations and plant personnel in channels built for real-time collaboration
  • Use Slack Connect to work alongside suppliers, dealers and distributors right where you’re already working
Slack UI animation: A canvas for new hires with detailed step-by-step items for them to complete.
Automotive

Give technical processes additional horsepower.

  • Speed up onboarding and get the whole team on the same page by aligning in a canvas
  • Resolve issues faster by integrating tools such as Service Cloud to swarm on complex topics
  • Swiftly deploy new code and accelerate operations by automating away repetitive tasks
Automated alerts channel for incidents
Energy

Power up your operation’s productivity.

  • Monitor and manage energy production, distribution and maintenance in centralised channels
  • Keep critical procedures, compliance guidelines and regulatory updates current and easily accessible
  • Get instant alerts by integrating Slack with IoT devices to effortlessly keep tabs on energy assets

3M+

Slack users save time with over three million workflows every day

1.7M

integrated apps used each week in Slack

Make the everyday effortless with integrations.

Seamlessly connect all your favourite apps, from Salesforce clouds to Microsoft, Jira and more.

See all integrations

Logo of Salesforce Automations (Legacy)
Logo of Service Cloud for Slack
Logo of Jira Cloud
Logo of GitHub
Logo of Outlook Calendar
Logo of Microsoft Teams Calls
Logo of Workday
Logo of PagerDuty
More resources to get you started

Report

Preparing for a future powered by generative AI

Customer story

Woven Planet is supporting Toyota’s digital transformation as a mobility company

Report

Manufacturing State of Work Report

Webinar

The state of AI in manufacturing

Frequently asked questions

Yes. You can securely discuss confidential information in Slack. Slack offers multiple ways to ensure that your information, conversations and files stay safe. Slack is both GDPR and CCPA-compliant, and delivers enterprise-grade security at every layer, adhering to multiple compliance certifications, including SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO/IEC 27001 and more.

In addition, Slack offers many security features – such as Enterprise Key Management – that give admins control over the fine detail of data encryption. You can also integrate your own security tools with Slack to receive an instant notification if a threat has been detected. Learn more about Slack’s comprehensive security programme.

Yes. Slack makes all your tools work better by letting you integrate industry-leading software and custom apps directly into Slack. Choose from more than 2,600 pre-built integrations, including the most popular workplace and productivity tools, to save time and avoid context switching.

Yes. You can use Slack Connect to speed up work and strengthen relationships throughout your entire value chain. Slack Connect securely connects your teams with external partners, including vendors, suppliers and third-party logistics providers. Slack Connect is available on all paid subscriptions.

