Smarter AI starts with context.

What makes our AI special? It’s grounded in knowledge from your company data and conversations. AI in Slack is contextually relevant, making it more reliable and impactful through personalised, real-time insights embedded where you work.

Write a draft, take meeting notes and instantly summarise conversations. With AI in Slack, context finds you, so work moves faster and less time is wasted catching up.
The most useful results come from relevant data, such as conversations, shared files and connected apps. AI in Slack surfaces answers based on the work happening in Slack, complete with sources and citations.
We’ve rebuilt Slackbot from the ground up to be your friendly, context-aware AI assistant. It learns from your conversations and files, knows your voice and tone, and is ready to help whenever you need a hand.
97
minutes saved weekly with AI in Slack*
*Source: Based on an internal analysis during the pilot of AI features (channel recaps, thread summaries and AI search answers)
Ten ways to transform your work with AI in Slack
Rivian powers cutting-edge EV innovation with Slack
As Wayfair scales globally, we want to find information quickly so people can spend less time catching up and more time delivering. With Slack’s compelling AI features, we’re empowered to do just that.

Asad Rahman

The best home for every agent.

Agents aren’t just nifty tools; they’re teammates. Team collaboration gets a boost when agents take on tasks, surface insights and engage with colleagues in the flow of work. Each agent is powered by real-time company context and data, backed by the trust and security of Salesforce.

With responses grounded in Salesforce CRM and conversational data, ready-to-go Agentforce in Slack supports employees, automates incident responses, closes deals and moves projects to the finishing line.
Bring your most-used third-party agents to Slack, and easily access them from one centralised menu. Powered by your data and conversations, they’ll be more helpful and contextually aware than ever.
Build AI agents anywhere, bring them into Slack and make them smarter with real-time, conversational context – all in one place.
Box brings agents to every employee with Slack
To seamlessly serve millions, ezCater taps into Slack and Agentforce
Your introduction to all things agents in Slack
AI agents are the catalyst for a limitless workforce
Embedding agents in the flow of work will transform employee productivity. Slack’s conversational data, combined with structured enterprise data, adds context that makes agents more intelligent and better at taking action.

Kevin Chung

Search that knows where to look.

Finding what you need across fragmented systems is a massive drain on productivity. Search in Slack looks across your entire enterprise all from one place – every conversation, connected app, channel, file and then some – so your teams can turn your organisation’s knowledge into action.

Ask questions in your own words and get trusted, actionable answers from across your connected apps and data sources, including every message, file and third-party integration.
Let Agentforce agents search for you as they get full context across data in your tech stack. Agents can be assigned Slack actions including search, allowing them to offer better assistance to find what you need.
Our intelligent search indexes the actual content inside files, not just the metadata, so knowledge is never buried. Search results are presented in easy-to-read conversational language with specific citations so you can rely on the findings to move work forward.
We need a single pane of glass for all our data sources across our different systems. Enterprise search in Slack delivers exactly that. With the help of AI, we can surface all the right information directly in front of our users.

HC Madsen
From searching to finding: The new era of AI-powered knowledge
Learn the ins and outs of enterprise search
Secure. Scaleable. Silo-free.

Slack is the only open platform designed to host, connect and orchestrate work across every app and AI agent that your enterprise relies on. It’s flexible, secure and has the infrastructure that IT and security teams need to maintain control and compliance.

Slack is built with the security and compliance tools that large organisations demand, adhering to major regulatory standards such as GDPR, HIPAA and SOC 2.
Connect your entire tech stack – from Google Drive and Salesforce to Anthropic’s Claude – without ever leaving the conversation. There are 2,600 apps (and counting) in the Slack Marketplace.
New developer tools, such as the Real-Time Search API and Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, simplify how AI agents securely discover and utilise contextual information to execute tasks on behalf of users.
Do all your work in Slack
Perplexity is redefining search as a conversational, transparent discovery experience. Slack has been a fantastic partner in making this possible, with shared focus on security, compliance and user trust.

Frank te Pas
Secure your work operating system: Mastering Slack security essentials
Learn how Slack secures customer data at every layer
The proof is in the work (and the wins).

94%of Slack customers achieving positive ROI
33%reduction in time spent in meetings
82%improvement in cross-functional collaboration

Source: FY26 Slack Customer Success Metrics, n=1,754 Slack customers

The world’s most innovative enterprises work in Slack.

‘We’re pleased to bring ChatGPT even closer to where work happens in Slack – so teams can tap into frontier AI as naturally as talking to a teammate. With the ChatGPT app for Slack integrated into conversations, files and workflows, knowledge and insights are always at your fingertips, making it easier to move work forward together.’

Hemal ShahProduct lead, OpenAI

‘The “single pane of glass” has always been the holy grail for CIOs: less toggling, less friction and more focus. If people can stay in Slack and get 75–80% of their work done, the productivity lift across the enterprise is significant.’

Ravi MalickSVP and Global CIO, Box

‘Slack is a crucial enabler for our growth, bringing our people, processes and data together in the flow of work.’

Sridhar ThatiVice President of Enterprise Technology and IT Infrastructure, Rivian

‘Having AI agents working alongside our employees directly in Slack is really powerful. Not only do they become our team members, but given the amount of data and context we have in Slack, they become really intelligent team members that take actions right in the flow of work.’

Nico CormierCTO, reMarkable

‘We use Slack every day at IBM. The fact that I can connect my Salesforce opportunities inside Slack and see exactly what’s going on from one single source of truth is invaluable.’

Jenn BoothGlobal Salesforce Partner, IBM

‘Slack allows our people to bring their authentic selves to work and build community. From automations to bots to integrations, it’s also a true developer’s platform. We absolutely love Slack.’

Varun KrishnaCEO, Rocket Companies

Slack and Salesforce

See how CRM, data and agents from Salesforce come to life in Slack.

Bring CRM insights into Slack, and Slack discussions into Salesforce. Now, your CRM data and conversational data live side by side for faster, more informed decision-making, no matter where you’re working from.

Learn more

