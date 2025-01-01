Introducing Agentforce in Slack: Unlock Agentic Productivity for Every Employee
Slack is the best place for employees to interact with Agentforce. Learn how agents become teammates that take action in the flow of work.Watch now
Join our upcoming live events or on-demand webinars at a city or on a screen near you.
Slack is the best place for employees to interact with Agentforce. Learn how agents become teammates that take action in the flow of work.Watch now
Meet other Slack users to exchange tips and tricks, network or discuss the future of work. All are welcome!