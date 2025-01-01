New ways to
get work done

Agentforce in Slack

Agentic productivity for everyone

Turn agents into teammates.

Add agents to channels, @mention and interact with them like any other teammate, and reply to them in thread as they summarise, generate content or execute tasks on your behalf.

Give your agents complete context.

Slack conversational data makes Agentforce more relevant, insightful and accurate, so you can rely on agents to take the right action and provide the right answers every time.

Build an agent for this, and that.

With agent templates and pre-built skills, it’s easier than ever to create digital experts for closing deals, resolving incidents and more.

Enterprise Search in Slack

Search everything. Find anything.

Stay focused with less swivel-chairing.

Instead of switching back and forth between apps and systems, search all your conversations, files and tools right from Slack.

Find what you need, when you need it.

Real-time answers respect your existing access permissions, keeping company knowledge secure and providing you with relevant information – without slowing you down.

Search side-by-side with agents.

Agents can use enterprise search, too. With access to data from across Slack, they’ll help provide answers with deeper context and smarter insights.

AI in Slack

AI that helps you to do even more

Be more productive in every meeting.

Focus on what’s important while AI keeps track of tasks and captures key takeaways from your huddles, all in the same thread.

Automate (almost) anything.

Create workflows with short, simple conversational prompts to automate tasks and take work off your plate.

Don’t get lost in translation.

Break down barriers and turn messages into your preferred language by using AI that’s fluent in all of them.

CRM data in Slack

Where CRM data meets dialogue

Transform your customer success.

Increase alignment across your team and collaborate on every account and opportunity. Salesforce channels bring CRM data directly to your Slack conversations.

Sell faster by selling as a team.

Bring CRM data, context and productivity tools together so that sellers, sales managers and their partners can close deals faster.

Simplify your CRM.

Give your customers the full Salesforce experience with an easy-to-use CRM built for small businesses, directly in Slack.

See what work is like in a work operating system.

See what work is like in a work operating system.

The fastest growing, most innovative companies run in Slack.

Turning food delivery into a data-driven enterprise with Slack

How Spotify boosted ad sales and streamlined operations with Slack

How OpenAI connects with customers and expands ChatGPT with Slack

Catch up on company news.

Salesforce channels
IDC MarketScape names Slack a leader in worldwide team collaboration

Find everything: Introducing Enterprise Search in Slack

Conversation is the Key to Unlocking Agentic Productivity

Agentforce in Slack: Start revolutionising work today

Frequently asked questions

Innovations will help humans do even more with agents and AI, bring Salesforce and Slack closer together, and explore new ways to improve and expand on the work operating system.

Slack is where work gets done. With Slack AI, you can easily access all the real-time data that you need across Slack, CRM and apps, and work alongside agents like teammates.

Agentforce can leverage business logic available in Salesforce, such as Flows, Apex, MuleSoft APIs and Prompt templates. Agentforce in Slack uses Slack actions to automate tasks such as posting to a channel, or creating and updating canvases and lists.

The next evolution of searching in Slack allows you to search your company’s third-party apps, data sources and conversations from a single, central, AI-powered search bar.

You can bring your Salesforce CRM data together with your customer-focused conversations in Slack to keep work moving forwards.

