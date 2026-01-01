Run your entire business in Slack.
Small teams everywhere use Slack to manage projects, simplify meetings, manage customer relationships, and chat with customers. If it’s on your to-do list, you can get it done in Slack.
Teams Move FASTER WITH SLACK
Chat however you like, with whoever you need.
Swap slow emails for fast chats and video calls with your colleagues, customers, vendors, and partners.
Come together around common goals.
Drop information into shared documents, keep track of tasks, and manage entire projects. In Slack, everyone’s on the same page.
Make quick progress with all your tools working in sync.
Bring together apps and AI to reduce manual work to improve your team’s daily operations.
Manage customer relationships with the help of Slackbot.
Slack CRM is a whole new way of working. Just tell Slackbot to update your records, and it handles the rest. No migrations, no manual data entry, and no switching tabs. It’s everything you need, right where you’re already working.Learn more about Slack CRM
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Starting a new project? There's a template for that.
Slack has pre-made templates for every project, program, and process, so you can get work started faster.
Prep for your next meeting.
Stay organized by crafting high-impact agendas for every call.See template
Be your most organized self.
Set career goals, schedule 1:1s, track growth, and share resources.See template