SMALL BUSINESS

Run your entire business in Slack.

Small teams everywhere use Slack to manage projects, simplify meetings, manage customer relationships, and chat with customers. If it’s on your to-do list, you can get it done in Slack.

Teams Move FASTER WITH SLACK

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Communicate

Chat however you like, with whoever you need.

Swap slow emails for fast chats and video calls with your colleagues, customers, vendors, and partners.

See Slack in action
Collaborate

Come together around common goals.

Drop information into shared documents, keep track of tasks, and manage entire projects. In Slack, everyone’s on the same page.

See how collaboration works in Slack
Coordinate

Make quick progress with all your tools working in sync.

Bring together apps and AI to reduce manual work to improve your team’s daily operations.

Learn more about AI in Slack
NEW SLACK CRM

Manage customer relationships with the help of Slackbot.

Slack CRM is a whole new way of working. Just tell Slackbot to update your records, and it handles the rest. No migrations, no manual data entry, and no switching tabs. It’s everything you need, right where you’re already working.

Learn more about Slack CRM
Small teams. Big results.

Sophros Recovery Uses Slack to Help Clients Find Health and Happiness

Wildfire safety in real time: Watch Duty uses Slack for 24/7 vigilance

How Pet Circle cut email usage in half with Slack

How Plative Increased Its Upsell Booking by 50% with Slack AI

Sophros Recovery Uses Slack to Help Clients Find Health and Happiness

Wildfire safety in real time: Watch Duty uses Slack for 24/7 vigilance

How Pet Circle cut email usage in half with Slack

How Plative Increased Its Upsell Booking by 50% with Slack AI

Starting a new project? There's a template for that.

Slack has pre-made templates for every project, program, and process, so you can get work started faster.

Project tracker list of tasks
Weekly Sync Template
1:1 sales coaching
Project Template

Track tasks team-wide.

Manage and monitor progress for every member of your team.

See template
Project tracker list of tasks

Prep for your next meeting.

Stay organized by crafting high-impact agendas for every call.

See template
Weekly Sync Template

Be your most organized self.

Set career goals, schedule 1:1s, track growth, and share resources.

See template
1:1 sales coaching

Manage entire projects.

Keep your programs on track and processes in check.

See template
Project Template