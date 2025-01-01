SMALL BUSINESS

Run your entire business in Slack.

Small teams everywhere use Slack to manage projects, simplify meetings and chat with customers. If it’s on your to-do list, you can get it done in Slack.

Teams move FASTER WITH SLACK

Communicate

Chat however you like, with whoever you need.

Swap slow emails for fast chats and video calls with your colleagues, customers, vendors and partners.

    Collaborate

    Come together around common goals.

    Drop information into shared documents, keep track of tasks and manage entire projects. In Slack, everyone’s on the same page.

      Coordinate

      Make quick progress with all your tools working in sync.

      Bring together apps and AI to reduce manual work to improve your team’s daily operations.

        BETA CRM in Slack

        A CRM built for growing businesses.

        Traditional CRMs can be more complex than what’s needed for lean, fast-moving teams. For millions of growing businesses, we’re now offering a built-in solution for managing contacts, follow-ups and updates directly in Slack.

        Starting a new project? There's a template for that.

        Slack has pre-made templates for every project, programme and process, so you can get work started faster.

        Project template

        Track tasks team-wide.

        Manage and monitor progress for every member of your team.

        Prep for your next meeting.

        Stay organised by crafting high-impact agendas for every call.

        Be your most organised self.

        Set career goals, schedule 1:1s, track growth and share resources.

        Manage entire projects.

        Keep your programmes on track and processes in check.

