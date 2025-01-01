Slack canvas is a new way to power up your intelligent productivity platform
Now anyone can create, organise and share essential information – all in Slack
Meet Slack templates: The fastest way to start work
Ready-to-go templates help every line of business kick off their projects with one click.
Salesforce Channels are Where Data Meets Dialogue
Bring your Salesforce CRM data together with your customer-focused conversations in Slack to keep work moving forward.
Most recent
Enterprise Search: When Knowledge Comes to You
Learn how enterprise search helps teams find information faster, break down silos, and boost productivity with AI-powered tools in your workflow.
FAQ: Slack’s Marketplace review process
This guide provides insight into the review process for apps listed in the Slack Marketplace.
Expanding global data residency: Switzerland, UAE and Brazil now available
Slack customers can now choose from even more regional options to meet their data residency and compliance requirements
Webinar: How customers get work done their way
Learn how Slack customers harness the power of their workspace and customize it to reflect the way they want to work.
Does Your AI have Blind Spots? The Hidden Risk of Disconnected Business Tools
AI falls short when tools aren't connected. Fragmented workflows cost time, insights, and opportunities.
Microsoft Unbundled Teams: It's Your Chance to Reimagine Work
Slack gives you a new way to work with Microsoft 365 — one that's open, connected, and built for how teams actually collaborate.
AI in Slack: Work faster and smarter, right where you are
Slack is where AI, agents and humans come together to drive growth.
16 tips to work smarter with Slack apps and workflows
Streamline your work in Slack, where you can bring together the right teammates, tools and information – all in one place.