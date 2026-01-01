Transformation

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AI in the Workplace: What It Means for Leaders, Employees, and Customers
Discover how AI is revolutionizing the workplace: boosting productivity, enhancing decision-making, and reshaping customer experiences.
AI team-building with the AI persona quiz
Slack’s Workforce Lab uncovers the 5 persona types that are defining the AI-driven workplace—and how leaders can make AI work better for every worker
Why We’ve Built the Future of CRM in Slack
How bringing Salesforce into Slack transforms CRM into an AI-powered, conversational experience.
A Guide to Migrating From Microsoft Teams to Slack
Whether you're switching from Teams to Slack or integrating the two, this guide will provide tips for a smooth, secure, and successful transition.
Agentic Workflows: A Guide to Understanding What They Are, Benefits, and Uses
Learn how agentic workflows use AI to automate business processes, improve efficiency, and enhance team collaboration.
Five employee engagement models for a motivated workplace
Explore five leading employee engagement models and learn how Slack supports motivation, trust, and connection across modern teams.
Five Key Drivers of Employee Engagement
Employee engagement grows in everyday moments. Learn five key drivers and how Slack helps teams strengthen them in hybrid work.
Securing the Agentic Enterprise
How Slack's Real-Time Security architecture protects enterprise data in the age of AI
Why Your AI Is Advancing — and Your Enterprise Isn’t
The five friction points preventing your AI investment from delivering real business impact.
Does Your AI have Blind Spots? The Hidden Risk of Disconnected Business Tools
AI falls short when tools aren’t connected. Fragmented workflows cost time, insights, and opportunities.