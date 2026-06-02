The Change Management Playbook for Major UI Rollouts

Change is hard. Even when that change promises to make work easier, faster, or more efficient, people resist. It’s human nature to stick with what we know.

At Salesforce, we experience this firsthand as Customer Zero for Slack. When our Product teams roll out major updates—especially UI/UX changes—our 80,000+ global employees are the first to experience them. And our Internal Comms team is there to bridge the gap between “this is exciting innovation” and “why did everything move?”

Here’s a look at how we navigated the recent internal rollout of Slack’s new Activity experience — and the three principles that made it stick.

But before we dive in, a quick recap of what changed: Slack’s Activity tab has been redesigned as a triage hub, built for the way modern work actually flows. It consolidates DMs, mentions, thread replies, and app notifications into a single unified inbox so there’s no more jumping between tabs. Saved views, bulk actions, keyboard shortcuts, and customizable layouts give you full control over how you process your work. As more people, agents, and apps generate signals in Slack, Activity is the surface designed to keep you in control, and it’s only getting smarter.

Create a Dedicated Enablement Channel

The foundation: Five years ago, we launched #slackademy, a broadcast channel where we help employees get the most out of Slack by announcing new features and tools, promoting internal training, and spotlighting use case stories that show how real colleagues are innovating. Since then, it’s organically grown to and consistently ranks in the top 5 highest-membership channels across our workspace. That didn’t happen by accident.

Relevance: We stay laser-focused on our scope. We’re only lighting up in their sidebars when we have something to say. And we keep cross-posting to a minimum; you need to be here to hear about it.

Real talk: We’re upfront about limitations and actively encourage feedback, which builds credibility. This is especially important for us as Customer Zero since the Product teams rely on employee feedback to fine tune before features become generally available.

Art of the possible: Use case stories bring features to life and consistently drive higher engagement than straight how-to posts.

Why it mattered for Activity: When the new Activity experience rolled out, we already had an engaged, trusting audience in one place. The channel wasn’t built for this change, but it made this rollout (and every one before it) that much easier.

The broader principle: If you’re building a change management practice, the channel comes first. Create a dedicated space, earn trust with consistent and honest content, and you’ll have the foundation you need when new changes arrive.

When you work at a company that moves as fast as Salesforce, employees need somewhere they can trust to cut through the noise. That's what we set out to build with Slackademy, and it's what made every rollout after it, including the Activity hub, so much smoother. Brianna Susnak Employee Communications Manager, Salesforce

Set the Stage with Proactive Communication

The challenge: Major UI changes catch people off guard and can trigger resistance.

Our approach: Always provide heads up communications for bigger UI/UX changes. When a product update involves significant visual or workflow changes, we’ve learned that advance notice isn’t optional, it’s essential. For the Activity enhancements, our goal was to give employees time to mentally prepare before their interface looked different on Monday morning.

What this looks like in practice:

Timing matters: We aim to communicate at least one business day before the change goes live. This gives employees enough time to absorb the information without so much time that they forget.

Show, don’t just tell: Visual previews, like screenshots, short demo videos, or GIFs, help people see what’s coming. We included a demo video from the product manager as well as a how-to guide.

Bring in the experts: The heads up post generated a higher number of replies compared to other changes, spanning the full range of reactions ( “I love this update!” to “Is it possible to revert back?” ). The product manager jumped in thread to explain the reasoning, address the feedback, and continue building excitement.

Pro tip: Keep the tone conversational and reassuring. This isn’t a compliance mandate; it’s a helpful heads-up from a colleague.

When Activity launched, we saw the full spectrum of reactions from people who were genuinely excited to people who wanted to know how to opt out. That's completely normal. The goal was never to suppress that feedback; it was to make sure employees felt heard and had somewhere to go with their questions. Brianna Susnak Employee Communications Manager, Salesforce

Go Beyond Features and Show the Value

The challenge: Employees need more than “here’s what’s new.” They need “here’s why this matters to you.”

Our approach: We kept momentum going with a practical, use-case-driven follow up communication that tackled a real pain point: Coming back from time off to a flooded Activity feed.

What made it effective:

Real-world scenarios: We took a universally relatable use case and made it clear that the new UI/UX was designed to help with exactly this kind of challenge.

Actionable tips: We included guidance for triaging notifications, using filters, and clearing the noise, and linked back to our heads up comm for more detailed enablement.

Multiple entry points: We acknowledged different working styles. “Sidebar zero” people got tips on clearing notifications, while deep-focus workers discovered how to filter by specific channels or sections, and everyone learned how to prioritize VIPs.

The broader principle: People don’t adopt new features because they’re new. They adopt them because they solve a problem. Frame your enablement around their challenges, not just the product specs.

The posts that resonate most aren't necessarily the ones that explain what a feature does. They're the ones that make employees feel like we were thinking about them specifically when we wrote it. Connecting the feature and the feeling is where enablement actually works. Brianna Susnak Employee Communications Manager, Salesforce

Change Management Is an Investment, Not an Event

Managing change for internal product rollouts isn’t a one-time announcement. It’s an ongoing conversation. At Salesforce, we’ve learned that the most successful rollouts share a few key traits:

Centralized resources that make information easy to find and share Proactive communication that prepares employees before change happens Value-driven enablement that shows people how features solve their problems

If you’re preparing for a major UI change in your organization, remember: your employees aren’t resistant to change. They’re resistant to unmanaged change. Invest in the communication, enablement, and feedback loops upfront, and you’ll turn skeptics into advocates.

Read more about how our product team approached the challenge of changing a highly-used space.