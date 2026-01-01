Accessibility in Slack

A pleasant Slack experience is a “need to have,” not a “nice to have.” That’s why we’re making sure everyone can use Slack, in whatever ways fit them best.

A series of emojis relating to the world of accessibility.
A series of emojis relating to the world of accessibility.
Keyboard Accessibility

A little tap can do a lot of things

Keyboard shortcuts for accessibilityUsing Slack with a screen readerCommands for navigating Slack faster
Animation preferences

Customize how GIFs and emoji animate in Slack

Set image and emoji movement settings Add or remove emoji reactionsManage permissions for custom emoji
Visual controls

Choose your zoom level, contrast setting, and more.

Using Dark Mode in SlackChange message display settingsAdjust your zoom level

Learn how we build and design for accessibility at Slack

Illustration of blocks of shapes stacked on top of one another.
Resource

Inclusive and accessible communication at Slack

Illustration of video screens with people interacting.
Help Center

Why inclusive design is essential to building a better product

Image of a broken vase.
Blog

How to fail at accessibility for engineers

Illustration of a women working on a computer.
Read Story

What one neurodiverse team can teach everyone about workspace inclusion

Illustration of blocks of shapes stacked on top of one another.
Resource

Inclusive and accessible communication at Slack

Illustration of video screens with people interacting.
Help Center

Why inclusive design is essential to building a better product

Image of a broken vase.
Blog

How to fail at accessibility for engineers

Illustration of a women working on a computer.
Read Story

What one neurodiverse team can teach everyone about workspace inclusion

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