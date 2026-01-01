Move through Slack seamlessly by using our keyboard shortcuts. You can view a list of keyboard shortcuts in Slack by pressing ⌘ , (Mac) and Ctrl , (Windows/Linux) from Slack on your desktop, or read on for a complete list.

Move through Slack seamlessly by using our keyboard shortcuts. You can view a list of keyboard shortcuts in Slack by pressing ⌘ ö (Mac) and Ctrl ö (Windows/Linux) from Slack on your desktop, or read on for a complete list.

Move through Slack seamlessly by using our keyboard shortcuts. You can view a list of keyboard shortcuts in Slack by pressing ⌘ / (Mac) and Ctrl / (Windows/Linux), or read on for a complete list.

Move through Slack seamlessly by using our keyboard shortcuts. You can view a list of keyboard shortcuts in Slack by pressing ⌘ ・ (Mac) and Ctrl ・ (Windows/Linux), or read on for a complete list.

Move through Slack seamlessly by using our keyboard shortcuts. You can view a list of keyboard shortcuts in Slack by pressing ⌘ ' (Mac) and Ctrl ' (Windows/Linux), or read on for a complete list.

Move through Slack seamlessly by using our keyboard shortcuts. You can view a list of keyboard shortcuts in Slack by pressing ⌘ à (Mac) and Ctrl à (Windows/Linux), or read on for a complete list.

What to expect

Shortcuts marked with a single asterisk (*) may differ from what’s listed if your keyboard is configured for a language other than English.

Shortcuts marked with a double asterisk (**) only work on the Slack desktop app.

It’s not currently possible to set custom keyboard shortcuts for Slack.

Tip: For more information on keyboard accessibility, visit Navigate Slack with your keyboard. Or learn more about using Slack with a screen reader.



Slack basics

Mac Windows/Linux Action Shortcut Compose a new message ⌘ N ⌘ Shift K Unsend a message ⌘ Z Set your status ⌘ Shift Y Open your preferences** ⌘ , Resize the left sidebar† ← or → Hide the right sidebar ⌘ . Create a new canvas ⌘ Shift N Upload a file** ⌘ O View all downloaded files ⌘ Shift J Create a new snippet ⌘ Shift Enter Add an emoji reaction to a message* ⌘ Shift ` ⌘ Shift # ⌘ Shift \ ⌘ Shift _ ⌘ Shift ¡ ⌘ Shift à ⌘ Shift 、 Start a search ⌘ G Search in the current conversation ⌘ F Start, join, leave, or end a huddle ⌘ Shift H Toggle mute on a huddle ⌘ Shift Space Open Help F1 Toggle full screen view Ctrl ⌘ F Close window ⌘ W Reopen last closed window ⌘ Shift W Open the People view ⌘ Shift E Quit Slack** ⌘ Q Action Shortcut Compose a new message Ctrl N Ctrl Shift K Unsend a message Ctrl Z Set your status Ctrl Shift Y Open your preferences** Ctrl , Resize the left sidebar† ← or → Hide the right sidebar Ctrl . Create a new canvas Ctrl Shift N Upload a file** Ctrl O View all downloaded files Ctrl Shift J Create a new snippet Ctrl Shift Enter Add an emoji reaction to a message* Ctrl Shift ` Ctrl Shift # Ctrl Shift \ Ctrl Shift _ Ctrl Shift ¡ Ctrl Shift à Ctrl Shift 、 Start a search Ctrl G Search in the current conversation Ctrl F Start, join, leave, or end a huddle Ctrl Shift H Toggle mute on a huddle Ctrl Shift Space Toggle full screen view F11 Close window Ctrl W Reopen last closed window Ctrl Shift W Open the People view Ctrl Shift E Quit Slack** Ctrl Q

*This shortcut may vary by keyboard.

**This shortcut only works on the Slack desktop app.

†Use F6 to move focus to this section first.



Navigate conversations and messages

Mac Windows/Linux Action Shortcut Jump to the most recent unread message in a conversation ⌘ J ** Jump to previous unread channel or direct message (DM) Option Shift ↑ Jump to next unread channel or DM Option Shift ↓ Jump to previous channel or DM in the sidebar Option ↑ Jump to next channel or DM in the sidebar Option ↓ Go back in history ⌘ [ Go forward in history ⌘ ] Open the Home view Ctrl 1 Browse DMs ⌘ Shift K Open the Activity view** ⌘ Shift M Open the More View Ctrl 0 Open the Threads view** ⌘ Shift T Browse channels** ⌘ Shift L Open conversation details ⌘ Shift I Move focus to the next section F6 Move focus to the previous section Shift F6 Expand or collapse all sidebar sections Option Click Action Shortcut Jump to a conversation Ctrl K Ctrl T ** Jump to the most recent unread message in a conversation Ctrl J ** Jump to previous unread channel or direct message (DM) Alt Shift ↑ Jump to next unread channel or DM Alt Shift ↓ Jump to previous channel or DM in the sidebar Alt ↑ Jump to next channel or DM in the sidebar Alt ↓ Go back in history Alt ← Go forward in history Alt → Open the Home view Ctrl Shift 1 Browse DMs Ctrl Shift 2 Open the Activity view** Ctrl Shift M Open the More view Ctrl Shift 0 Open the Threads view** Ctrl Shift T Browse channels** Ctrl Shift L Open conversation details Ctrl Shift I Move focus to the next section F6 Move focus to the previous section Shift F6 Expand or collapse all sidebar sections Alt Click

**This shortcut only works on the Slack desktop app.



Mark messages read or unread

Mac Windows/Linux Action Shortcut Mark all messages in current conversation as read Esc Mark all messages as read Shift Esc Mark a message as unread Option Click Action Shortcut Mark all messages in current conversation as read Esc Mark all messages as read Shift Esc Mark a message as unread Alt Click



Navigate unread messages

To catch up on what you missed in Slack, you can navigate your All unreads view using these shortcuts:

Mac Windows/Linux Action Shortcut Open the All unreads view ⌘ Shift A Move between messages ↑ or ↓ Mark a message as unread Option Click Mark a group of messages as read Esc Open or collapse a group of messages ← or → Action Shortcut Open the All unreads view Ctrl Shift A Move between messages ↑ or ↓ Mark a message as unread Alt Click Mark a group of messages as read Esc Open or collapse a group of messages ← or →



Switch workspaces

If you're signed in to more than one workspace, you can switch between them.

Mac Windows/Linux Action Shortcut Expand or collapse the workspace switcher ⌘ Shift S Switch to previous workspace Ctrl Shift Tab Switch to next workspace Ctrl Tab Switch to a specific workspace (hover over a workspace icon in the left sidebar of the Slack desktop app to see its assigned number) ⌘ [number] Action Shortcut Expand or collapse the workspace switcher Ctrl Shift S Switch to previous workspace Ctrl Shift Tab Switch to next workspace Ctrl Tab Switch to a specific workspace (see assigned number under the workspace icon in the left sidebar of the Slack desktop app) Ctrl [number]



Switch tabs

Switch between the tabs in your navigation bar with these shortcuts:

Mac Windows/Linux Action Shortcut Switch to the previous tab Ctrl Page up Switch to the next tab Ctrl Page down Switch to a specific tab (hold Ctrl to see a tab's assigned number in the navigation bar) Ctrl [number] Action Shortcut Switch to the previous tab Ctrl Page up Switch to the next tab Ctrl Page down Switch to a specific tab (hold Ctrl to see a tab's assigned number in the navigation bar) Shift Ctrl [number]



Take actions on messages

You can right-click any message to reveal the common actions menu, or when focused on a message, use these one-key shortcuts to quickly take actions:

Action Shortcut Edit a message you sent E Delete a message you sent Delete Open or reply to a thread T or → Forward a message F Pin or unpin a message P Save a message (or remove a message from Saved) A Mark all messages above the one in focus as unread U Create a reminder about a message M Add an emoji reaction to a message R

Tip: By default, pressing the ↑ up arrow key from the message field lets you edit the last message you sent. You can adjust this preference so pressing ↑ moves focus to the last visible message in a conversation instead.



Format messages

Make sure your cursor is in the message field to perform these shortcuts.

Mac Windows/Linux Action Shortcut Select text to beginning of current line Shift ↑ Select text to end of current line Shift ↓ Create a new line Shift Enter Bold selected text ⌘ B Italicize selected text ⌘ I Underline selected text ⌘ U Strikethrough selected text ⌘ Shift X Hyperlink selected text ⌘ Shift U Quote selected text ⌘ Shift 9 Code selected text ⌘ Shift C Codeblock selected text ⌘ Alt Shift C Format selected text as a bulleted list ⌘ Shift 8 Format selected text as a numbered list ⌘ Shift 7 Apply markdown formatting ⌘ Shift F Undo formatting ⌘ Z Tip: If a link is copied to your clipboard, you can use the ⌘ V shortcut to hyperlink selected text. Action Shortcut Select text to beginning of current line Shift ↑ Select text to end of current line Shift ↓ Create a new line Shift Enter Bold selected text Ctrl B Italicize selected text Ctrl I Strikethrough selected text Ctrl Shift X Hyperlink selected text Ctrl Shift U Quote selected text Ctrl Shift 9 Code selected text Ctrl Shift C Codeblock selected text Ctrl Alt Shift C Format selected text as a bulleted list Ctrl Shift 8 Format selected text as a numbered list Ctrl Shift 7 Apply markdown formatting Ctrl Shift F Undo formatting Ctrl Z Add an emoji reaction to a message* Ctrl Shift ` Ctrl Shift # Ctrl Shift \ Ctrl Shift _ Ctrl Shift ¡ Ctrl Shift à Ctrl Shift 、 Tip: If a link is copied to your clipboard, you can use the CtrlV shortcut to hyperlink selected text.

*This shortcut may vary by keyboard.



Format text in a canvas

Format text in a canvas using the message shortcuts above, or you can make canvas-specific formatting changes with these shortcuts:

Mac Windows/Linux Action Shortcut Format selected text as paragraph ⌘ Option 0 Format selected text as big heading ⌘ Option 1 Format selected text as medium heading ⌘ Option 2 Format selected text as small heading ⌘ Option 3 Format selected text as checklist ⌘ Shift 0 Format selected text as bulleted list ⌘ Shift 8 Format selected text as numbered list ⌘ Shift 7 Toggle heading and list styles Ctrl ` Action Shortcut Format selected text as paragraph Ctrl Alt 0 Format selected text as big heading Ctrl Alt 1 Format selected text as medium heading Ctrl Alt 2 Format selected text as small heading Ctrl Alt 3 Format selected text as checklist Ctrl Shift 0 Format selected text as bulleted list Ctrl Shift 8 Format selected text as numbered list Ctrl Shift 7 Toggle heading and list styles Ctrl `



Navigate a canvas

When you’re working in a canvas, use these shortcuts to navigate and edit your content: