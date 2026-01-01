Slack Frontline is everything you love about Slack, streamlined for people who don’t work behind a desk. It’s lightweight, mobile-first, and makes it easier for teams on the floor to stay connected to their entire company.
Tailor Slack Frontline to whatever your team requires, however they work, from store managers and at-home nurses to shift leads and field techs.
Improve your customer experience by giving store teams access to role-specific agents and channels for instant access to real-time inventory, new promotions, and announcements.
Keep production smooth by connecting workers with support agents who’ll help with safety protocols, shift handoffs, and maintenance requests.
Bring staff into team channels so they can resolve guest issues on the spot, informed by context from your most critical systems and guest data in Slack.
Give home care staff secure, mobile insight to their patients’ information, and access to clinical expertise via channels or huddles so they can deliver personalized care as a team.
Working in Slack Frontline is as easy as sending a text, as secure as your most trusted system, and connected across your whole company.
Frontline teams get up to 10 channels relevant to their role, agents for answering questions, huddles for making calls, and automated workflows with helpful routines built in.
Bring every system and process to the frontline with purpose-built agents, apps, and workflows. From support requests to Salesforce data, they’ll stay business compliant and have what they need to resolve tasks on the spot.
Every worker stays protected by the same trusted controls your business already runs on. HIPAA, FINRA, multifactor authentication, admin controls for agents–they’re all supported by Slack Frontline.
“90% of our team operates on the frontline, meaning every delay directly impacts guest experience. With Slack Frontline we’re cutting our customer resolution time from 48 hours to under 20 minutes, and protecting the guest relationships that drive our business.”
“Most of our people are out in stores, not behind a desk at headquarters. When we needed to change a display urgently, we used to call every single store, confirm they’d seen it, and chase down who hadn’t replied; it could take over an hour. Now one click in the channel tells us who’s done and who isn’t."
Slack Frontline gives field workers instant answers and support, built for the speed of the shift.
Grow customer loyalty and employee productivity with a platform built for the new retail environment.
Connect your full value chain, from the manufacturing frontline to your business bottom line.
Slack Frontline gives field workers instant answers and support, built for the speed of the shift.
Grow customer loyalty and employee productivity with a platform built for the new retail environment.
Connect your full value chain, from the manufacturing frontline to your business bottom line.