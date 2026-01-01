“90% of our team operates on the frontline, meaning every delay directly impacts guest experience. With Slack Frontline we’re cutting our customer resolution time from 48 hours to under 20 minutes, and protecting the guest relationships that drive our business.”

“Most of our people are out in stores, not behind a desk at headquarters. When we needed to change a display urgently, we used to call every single store, confirm they’d seen it, and chase down who hadn’t replied; it could take over an hour. Now one click in the channel tells us who’s done and who isn’t."