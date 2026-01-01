Anyone in a channel or direct message can send or play audio or video clips. They can also reply in a thread with a clip of their own.

You can speed up or slow down videos, pause or play when you need, turn on or off captions, or read the transcript, and watch as many times as you want to make sure you don’t miss any details.

When recording a clip, you can have your camera on or off and even blur your video background. Share your screen in a video clip—perfect for walking someone through a project.