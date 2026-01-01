Traditional CRM tools make you leave your conversation, open a separate app, and update records manually. That works if you have a sales team. But if you are the sales team, that admin work slows you down.

Slack CRM works where your conversations already happen. Just say “Slackbot, add Acme and log today’s notes” — and it’s done. Slackbot creates records, surfaces reminders, and tracks what’s next, so your whole team always sees the same information in the same place.