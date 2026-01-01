Customer management, made conversational
With Slack CRM, managing customers is as easy as asking Slackbot. Your personal AI agent can capture contacts, track deal progress and prep what you need with a simple prompt – directly in Slack.
Take the work out of work with Slackbot.
Research accounts, prep meetings and draft follow-ups in seconds. With a simple ask, Slackbot tackles the busywork and keeps data up to date, so your team can spend more time building relationships.
‘Before, I was spending hours every week juggling spreadsheets. Now I just tell Slackbot what happened after a call, and it updates everything automatically. I’m saving at least 90 minutes a day on admin work – time I can actually spend with customers.’
Turn conversations into customer records.
Slackbot knows your channels, conversations and customers, and can take instant action based on your prompts. Create a new account, log notes from a recent call and update your records, all in Slack – all you have to do is ask.
‘Having everything in one place is a game-changer – from prepping to navigating my day with the agenda view and Slackbot’s suggested focus areas, I never have to leave Slack.’
Start simple, then grow when you’re ready.
Start with what you need today, directly inside Slack. Every conversation, contact and update connects to Salesforce in the background. When your team is ready for a full CRM, nothing needs to be migrated – everything that you’ve captured in Slack is already there.
‘When we launched, we couldn’t justify expensive CRM software. Slack CRM gives small teams what they need right where they work – no switching tabs, no learning another platform.’
Whatever you need, just ask Slackbot.
Manage contacts
Create or update contact records just by asking – ‘Slackbot, add A1 Company and log today’s notes’ – and it’s done.
Prep for meetings
Prep is easy when Slackbot can generate a brief with deal status, recent activity and key talking points.
Update deals
Move a deal forwards or log what happened in seconds. Slackbot keeps everything current as you work.
Speed up support
Get answers to your customers faster by having Slackbot route requests and draft responses.
‘At first, it felt like a small workflow improvement. But over time, we saw the compounding effect. Better conversations led to better pipeline, which led to better conversions.’
Frequently asked questions
As your business grows, customer information can become scattered across emails, spreadsheets and multiple different apps. Or, worse, all those details are stuck in one person’s head. A CRM helps to centralise contacts, track deals and manage follow-ups so that nothing gets missed. Even small teams benefit from having one place to organise customer relationships.
Slack CRM brings lightweight customer relationship management, or CRM, capabilities natively into Slack. You can create and update contacts, track leads and deals, and log activity inside the conversations where work already happens. Slackbot helps to log updates, capture next steps and keep records current.
Slack CRM is powered by Salesforce and built natively into Slack – included in the Business+ subscription at no extra cost. All your data is stored in Salesforce in the background, so as your business grows, you can unlock more advanced CRM capabilities without migrating your data or starting all over again.
Traditional CRM tools make you leave your conversation, open a separate app and update records manually. That works if you have a sales team. But if you are the sales team, that admin work slows you down.
Slack CRM works where your conversations already happen. Just say ‘Slackbot, add A1 Company and log today’s notes’ – and it’s done. Slackbot creates records, surfaces reminders and tracks what’s next, so your whole team always sees the same information in the same place.
Without a CRM, customer information gets lost, follow-ups are missed, deals fall through the cracks and teams end up working in silos. By centralising customer data and activity in one place, your team stays organised, aligned and responsive.
Slack CRM is included as part of the Business+ subscription at no extra cost. You can activate it directly in Slack without purchasing a separate CRM software.
Yes. Slack CRM is built on Salesforce, and you can scale it seamlessly as your business grows. Start with simple contact and deal tracking in Slack and expand into more advanced Salesforce features later, without migrating your data.