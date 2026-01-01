Project management, directly in Slack
Project management in Slack means that you can manage your entire team’s work from start to finish, directly where you’re already working.
Keep your team on track
Effective project management starts by capturing, organising and tracking the most important parts of your projects in a list. Here, teams can manage tasks, prioritise work, monitor progress and drive accountability.
Project management that puts everyone on the same page
Create a canvas to collect and manage project information, including everything from key stakeholders and resources to project timelines and deliverables.
Pick up the pace on every project.
With pre-made templates for project management, you can get your team up and running, instantly.
Frequently asked questions
Project management is the process of leading the work of a team to achieve all project goals within the given constraints. Project management with Slack means that you can lead your entire team and company through a project while keeping everyone on track.
You can use Slack to manage all moving pieces of every project that you work on. Create project channels to manage day-to-day project collaboration and build lists to manage, track and monitor all project deliverables.
You can use lists to manage any type of project. Marketing teams can track campaigns, IT teams can plan software projects, sales teams can prepare for upcoming customer meetings and HR can organise hiring and onboarding processes. For more information on lists availability per subscription, visit our pricing page.