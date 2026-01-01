Slack application showing a selected channel with chats

Project management, directly in Slack

Project management in Slack means that you can manage your entire team’s work from start to finish, directly where you’re already working.

Learn how teams manage projects in Slack by:
Collaborating

Manage projects and move work forwards, faster

Get the right people together in a channel to make sure that no one misses a beat so that managing projects is a breeze. Start a huddle to chat live with your team, or record a clip to quickly share updates and feedback.

    Tracking

    Keep your team on track

    Effective project management starts by capturing, organising and tracking the most important parts of your projects in a list. Here, teams can manage tasks, prioritise work, monitor progress and drive accountability.

      Organising

      Project management that puts everyone on the same page

      Create a canvas to collect and manage project information, including everything from key stakeholders and resources to project timelines and deliverables.

        Pick up the pace on every project.

        With pre-made templates for project management, you can get your team up and running, instantly.

        Feedback tracker list with a list
        Project management starter kit

        Essentials for keeping projects on track.

        Feedback intake and triage

        Streamline your intake process with built-in prioritisation

        Project tracker

        Manage and monitor tasks as a team

        Weekly sync agenda

        Keep teams aligned and projects moving.

        Frequently asked questions

        Project management is the process of leading the work of a team to achieve all project goals within the given constraints. Project management with Slack means that you can lead your entire team and company through a project while keeping everyone on track.

        You can use Slack to manage all moving pieces of every project that you work on. Create project channels to manage day-to-day project collaboration and build lists to manage, track and monitor all project deliverables.

        You can use lists to manage any type of project. Marketing teams can track campaigns, IT teams can plan software projects, sales teams can prepare for upcoming customer meetings and HR can organise hiring and onboarding processes. For more information on lists availability per subscription, visit our pricing page.