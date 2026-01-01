Two teammates talking while surrounded by stylised Slack messages and a hand mimicking the thumbs-up emoji
Single or multi-person direct messaging

Be a teamwork champ with Team Chat for business messaging

Put your typing to good use. Efficient, organised team chat helps you and your team work better together.

A sample conversation in Slack
team-cs
Sandeep Mishra12:35Hey @channel, quick update: Q4 proposal is done! Let me know if I’ve missed anything.
Q4 A1 Sites ProposalSpreadsheet from Google Drive
uploaded this file: Q4 A1 Sites Proposal
👀5🙌2
Fathima Parveen12:35Brilliant work here, @Sandeep Mishra. I reckon you can probably cut my timeline down by a couple of weeks.
Sandeep Mishra12:35Will do. Got any other work you want to propose for those weeks?
Message #team-cs

Choose the communication style that works for you

Collaboration isn’t limited to just text. Use voice, video and more to help get your message across.

A sample Troops app integration usage
support-status
Madhu Sharma15:24Yesterday
  • Bank holiday here in Scotland!
Today
  • Voucher code audit
Faisal Hasan15:24Yesterday
  • Not a bank holiday, apparently
  • Field marketing survey results
Today
  • Wrap-up for findings from yesterday
  • Analytics review
Message #support-status

Connect with people wherever they’re working

Bring everyone in your organisation together with a place to communicate and collaborate. From one-to-ones to team chats, you’ll get the in-office feeling from anywhere you work.

Bring context into the conversation

Get important updates, discuss them and take action – all without switching tabs. By connecting other work tools to Slack, you can have richer, more informed conversations.

See the Slack Marketplace

Logo of Google Drive
Google Drive
Productivity
Logo of Salesforce (Legacy)
Salesforce (Legacy)
Customer Support
Logo of Asana
Asana
Productivity
Mystery App
Customer Support

Bring context into the conversation

Get important updates, discuss them and take action – all without switching tabs. By connecting other work tools to Slack, you can have richer, more informed conversations.

See the Slack Marketplace

Chat securely with open or private communication

Most chat in Slack happens in channels – open, organised spaces for messages, files, tools and people – but you can always find a place to communicate with private channels and direct messages.

Organise conversations

You can name and organise your channels by project, client or whatever makes sense for you and your company. Every conversation has a home and a place to move forward.

Put your work history to work

Work smarter by referring to your private messages or open conversations in channels across your company, all of which are automatically saved and searchable.

Always at your fingertips

Stay up to date on all your conversations and keep them going from anywhere with dedicated Slack apps for desktop or mobile.

Frequently asked questions

Slack offers an easier, more organised way to work. Instead of endless email chains, in Slack, work happens in channels: flexible spaces for all the people, tools and files that you need to get work done. Unlike email, where messages can quickly get lost, you can grab a specific person’s attention with a notification in Slack when you need a rapid response. Slack also connects with your most-used work tools, which email just can’t do. Allow us to offer a few more reasons to make the switch.

Direct messages between one or several members are private by default. These chats will be listed in a separate group under ‘Direct messages’ below the list of private and public channels on the left of your Slack window.

With Slack Connect, you can send invitations to start direct message conversations with people outside your company, just like regular DMs in Slack! Once an invitation has been sent and accepted, you can start exchanging messages with someone from another organisation.

If you’re initiating a direct message, your company must be using Slack on a paid subscription. People on the free subscription can still accept your invitation to start a DM.

Choose a better way to work

