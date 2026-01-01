Be a teamwork champ with Team Chat for business messaging
Put your typing to good use. Efficient, organised team chat helps you and your team work better together.
Choose the communication style that works for you
Collaboration isn’t limited to just text. Use voice, video and more to help get your message across.
Connect with people wherever they’re working
Bring everyone in your organisation together with a place to communicate and collaborate. From one-to-ones to team chats, you’ll get the in-office feeling from anywhere you work.
Bring context into the conversation
Get important updates, discuss them and take action – all without switching tabs. By connecting other work tools to Slack, you can have richer, more informed conversations.
Chat securely with open or private communication
Most chat in Slack happens in channels – open, organised spaces for messages, files, tools and people – but you can always find a place to communicate with private channels and direct messages.
Organise conversations
You can name and organise your channels by project, client or whatever makes sense for you and your company. Every conversation has a home and a place to move forward.
Put your work history to work
Work smarter by referring to your private messages or open conversations in channels across your company, all of which are automatically saved and searchable.
Always at your fingertips
Stay up to date on all your conversations and keep them going from anywhere with dedicated Slack apps for desktop or mobile.
Take a closer look at messaging in Slack
Slack essentials: Getting the most out of messaging
Slack 101: Find and start conversations
The ins and outs of working in Slack channels
Frequently asked questions
Slack offers an easier, more organised way to work. Instead of endless email chains, in Slack, work happens in channels: flexible spaces for all the people, tools and files that you need to get work done. Unlike email, where messages can quickly get lost, you can grab a specific person’s attention with a notification in Slack when you need a rapid response. Slack also connects with your most-used work tools, which email just can’t do. Allow us to offer a few more reasons to make the switch.
Direct messages between one or several members are private by default. These chats will be listed in a separate group under ‘Direct messages’ below the list of private and public channels on the left of your Slack window.
With Slack Connect, you can send invitations to start direct message conversations with people outside your company, just like regular DMs in Slack! Once an invitation has been sent and accepted, you can start exchanging messages with someone from another organisation.
If you’re initiating a direct message, your company must be using Slack on a paid subscription. People on the free subscription can still accept your invitation to start a DM.