Reimagine the way you work, with Salesforce in Slack.
What if managing your customer data was as easy as having a conversation? That’s the power of the world’s No. 1 AI-powered CRM built into Slack.
Move business forward, one conversation at a time.
With Salesforce in Slack, everyone on every team in every department can work with AI agents to ask questions, update records and act on real-time customer insights.
Purpose-built solutions that scale with your team.
With Salesforce built in, your CRM works where you do.
CRM capabilities in Slack empower teams to act faster on real-time customer data and insights, right in the place they’re already working.
Make customer data a natural part of your work flow.
All your customer data is searchable and actionable with instant AI insights in Slack. Explore metrics, automate tasks and update records directly where work happens – no more jumping between tools.
Where agents become teammates.
Start a channel. Create a canvas. Summarise a thread. With Agentforce in Slack, AI agents can take Slack-specific actions on your behalf, all while tapping into real-time customer data from Salesforce.
Do more for your customers with data and dialogue, together.
Align teams, close information gaps and get deeper insights with AI by bringing your CRM and conversational data together. Salesforce channels connect your teams and help you to keep your customers at the centre of everything you do.
Connect every cloud to Slack.
Frequently asked questions
Managing your customer relationships becomes as easy and intuitive as having a conversation with your team. Instead of a separate system that you have to log into, your customer information lives directly where you already work every day.
With CRM in Slack, you can update deal information, log customer calls and share insights with your team by simply sending a message. It’s a new way of working that makes customer relationship management a natural part of your daily flow of work.
Bringing your CRM into Slack streamlines business and team communication for sales, service, marketing and more, while simplifying work. It empowers people to:
- Act instantly: Update CRM data in the flow of work and receive real-time alerts on customer activity directly in Slack, so your team never misses an opportunity or urgent request.
- Improve CRM collaboration: Unite cross-functional teams in one place, giving them shared visibility into both customer data and team discussions.
- Automate admin work: Reduce context-switching and manual data entry, freeing up your team to focus on customers.
AI is built into your CRM experience in Slack, acting as an intelligent teammate. It enhances CRM communication by connecting the flow of conversation with your live customer data to help everyone work smarter.
It’s designed to improve CRM collaboration by taking on tasks that save your team time. For example, AI can help users to:
- Summarise long conversations before a call.
- Draft follow-up messages based on a discussion.
- Find quick answers to questions about customer history.
This makes it easier for everyone to get up to speed quickly and contribute effectively.
Salesforce channels are specialised Slack channels that serve as a central hub for team collaboration and live CRM data. They are a core component of Slack’s CRM integration, designed to keep your teams, data and conversations unified around a specific customer or record.
Unlike regular Slack channels, Salesforce channels connect your teams, CRM data and conversations in one place to keep customers at the centre of your work. It’s a dedicated space where teams across functions work together with a full view of their customers, unifying all conversations and insights, no matter where people work best.
