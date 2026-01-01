Excellent question. Slack is a new way for your entire company to work. Instead of email, Slack is a faster, better-organised and more secure platform – all your communication is organised into channels that are easy to create, join and search. When there’s a channel for everything that’s happening at your company, everyone knows exactly where to go to get work done. Slack also brings AI into the flow of work, helping you throughout your workday, making it faster and easier to find and act on the information that you need. And unlike email, Slack integrates with all the other systems in your tech stack to become the single OS for all your work. Slack puts everything and everyone that you need to get work done in one single place, so no more context switching, data silos or lost intel.

