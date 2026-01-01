COLLECTION

Workflow Builder

Learn how Workflow Builder empowers everyone to automate work in Slack — no coding required

Education

Kickstart your automation journey

Explore Workflow Builder templates and guides, whether you're new to automation or an expert

Guide

4 simple ways to save time with Workflow Builder

Explore how Workflow Builder can help you automate routine work in Slack — no coding required

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e-book

16 tips to work smarter with Slack apps and workflows

Learn how to streamline your work day with time-saving tools

Guide

How it works: Slack apps and workflows

Five ways to streamline your work with Slack apps and Workflow Builder.

Blog

5 new Workflow Builder templates for remote teams

Keep teams productive and connected with these templates for automating processes like daily standups, requests, approvals and more

Blog

3 new Workflow Builder tools to help you find your flow

Download form responses, schedule messages, and trigger workflows from external tools

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Guide

6 Workflow Builder templates for software engineers

Save time on repetitive functions and focus on what counts with these downloadable workflow templates for Slack

Inspiration

Find automation inspiration

Discover how customers are using Workflow Builder to empower anyone to automate and drive efficiency across the organization

Blog

How DocuSign and Noom automate onboarding workflows in Slack

By using Workflow Builder in Slack, these rapidly scaling companies empower new hires quickly and efficiently

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Customer story

How McAfee ran its first executive AMA in Slack with Workflow Builder

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Customer story

Shipt scales its delivery ecosystem to meet growing demand with Slack

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Customer story

Verizon enables productivity from anywhere with Slack

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Customer story

Masks for Docs is building a movement in Slack to fight Covid-19