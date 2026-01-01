Workflow Builder
Learn how Workflow Builder empowers everyone to automate work in Slack — no coding required
Kickstart your automation journey
Explore Workflow Builder templates and guides, whether you're new to automation or an expert
4 simple ways to save time with Workflow Builder
Explore how Workflow Builder can help you automate routine work in Slack — no coding required
16 tips to work smarter with Slack apps and workflows
Learn how to streamline your work day with time-saving tools
How it works: Slack apps and workflows
Five ways to streamline your work with Slack apps and Workflow Builder.
5 new Workflow Builder templates for remote teams
Keep teams productive and connected with these templates for automating processes like daily standups, requests, approvals and more
3 new Workflow Builder tools to help you find your flow
Download form responses, schedule messages, and trigger workflows from external tools
6 Workflow Builder templates for software engineers
Save time on repetitive functions and focus on what counts with these downloadable workflow templates for Slack
Find automation inspiration
Discover how customers are using Workflow Builder to empower anyone to automate and drive efficiency across the organization
How DocuSign and Noom automate onboarding workflows in Slack
By using Workflow Builder in Slack, these rapidly scaling companies empower new hires quickly and efficiently