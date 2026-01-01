The Slack Blog

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Meet Slackbot: Your Personal AI Agent for Work

AI that understands your work, adapts to your style, and helps every employee move faster.

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Introducing the Agentic OS: How Slack Is Reimagining Work for the AI Era

Slack is where people, data, apps, agents, AI, and workflows come together. It's the only platform with the context to drive productivity at AI speed.

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Slackbot Just Became Your Ultimate Teammate in the New Interface for Work

Your personal agent for work now routes your third-party agents, surfaces business context, and executes tasks across apps, all from one conversation.

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Building an Agent-First Workspace in Slack

Slackbot: The single conversational interface for your agent ecosystem

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Slack Feature Drop: Your Productivity is Springing Forward

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Unlocking the Power of Conversation: How Slack’s New Platform is Fueling the Agentic Era

Recent platform updates make it easy to work with AI agents that understand your team's context and get things done faster.

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3 New Ways Salesforce Meets You in Slack

Your CRM used to wait for you. Now it works with you, right in Slack.

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Slack Feature Drop: Better Connections for Every Kind of Work

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Slack Securely Powers Your Third-Party Agents With Your Business Context

The Slack MCP server and Real-Time Search API are now generally available.