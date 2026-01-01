- Browse by category
Salesforce Updates Slack Pricing to Expand Access to AI, Agentforce, and CRM
Slack has evolved into a unified work OS and conversational interface for all your enterprise apps, data, and agents.
Slack Feature Drop: New Innovations That Make Work Feel Like a Gift
A holiday-ready set of smarter AI and productivity upgrades designed to clear noise and streamline everyday work in Slack.
Slack for iOS 26: A Simpler, More Productive Way to Work from Anywhere
Slack meets Liquid Glass: a smoother, more responsive mobile experience for iPhone and iPad.
Slack Feature Drop: Contextual AI, Smarter Flows, and a Seriously Streamlined Slack
A new series of upgrades is rolling out, focused on reducing friction, eliminating clutter, and making intelligent tools feel seamless.
Expanding Global Data Residency: Switzerland, UAE, and Brazil Now Available
Slack customers can now choose from even more regional options to meet their data residency and compliance requirements
Reimagine CRM in Slack: Where Customer Data Is Conversational
Get the most out of your trusted enterprise data in Slack and empower your people to close deals, solve cases, and grow faster with Agentforce.
Introducing the Agentic OS: How Slack Is Reimagining Work for the AI Era
Slack is where people, data, apps, agents, AI, and workflows come together. It's the only platform with the context to drive productivity at AI speed.