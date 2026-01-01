The Slack Blog

UI of Slack AI providing instant answers and assistance
Productivity

AI in Slack: Work Faster and Smarter, Right Where You Are

Slack is where AI, agents, and humans come together to drive growth.

News

Meet Channel Expert: Your Always-On Agent in Slack

Channel Expert gives each Slack channel a digital teammate that responds to FAQs, surfaces relevant information, and escalates to a human when needed.

News

Unlocking the Power of Conversation: How Slack’s New Platform is Fueling the Agentic Era

Recent platform updates make it easy to work with AI agents that understand your team's context and get things done faster.

Productivity

20 Enterprise Search Prompts That Will Transform How You Work in Slack

Spend less time hunting for information and more time acting on it, with enterprise search.

Productivity

AI Enterprise Search: Top Features and Tools in 2026

Transform productivity and drive innovative collaboration in the age of AI enterprise search.

News

Slack Feature Drop: New Innovations That Make Work Feel Like a Gift

A holiday-ready set of smarter AI and productivity upgrades designed to clear noise and streamline everyday work in Slack.

Transformation

Securing the Agentic Enterprise

How Slack's Real-Time Security architecture protects enterprise data in the age of AI

Transformation

Why Your AI Is Advancing — and Your Enterprise Isn’t

The five friction points preventing your AI investment from delivering real business impact.

Productivity

Enterprise Search: How to Find Anything at Work with One Query

Learn how enterprise search helps teams find information faster, break down silos, and boost productivity with AI-powered tools in your workflow.

Productivity

AI Knowledge Base: The Complete Guide for 2026

AI knowledge bases enhance collaboration and help teams succeed. Learn how AI knowledge bases work, how to get started, and the best tools to use.

Developers

The Rise of Software Engineering Agents in Slack

Shared context in Slack is a key advantage that helps people and agents build better products and ship them faster.