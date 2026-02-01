The Slack Blog

News

Slackbot Just Became Your Ultimate Teammate in the New Interface for Work

Your personal agent for work now routes your third-party agents, surfaces business context, and executes tasks across apps, all from one conversation.

Productivity

How We Rebuilt Slackbot

The inside story of how Slack’s friendly neighborhood bot morphed from simple notifier to sophisticated AI agent

News

Meet Slackbot: Your Personal AI Agent for Work

AI that understands your work, adapts to your style, and helps every employee move faster.

Transformation

A Guide to Migrating From Microsoft Teams to Slack

Whether you're switching from Teams to Slack or integrating the two, this guide will provide tips for a smooth, secure, and successful transition.

Most recent

Productivity

How We Rebuilt Slackbot

The inside story of how Slack’s friendly neighborhood bot morphed from simple notifier to sophisticated AI agent

News

Meet Slackbot: Your Personal AI Agent for Work

AI that understands your work, adapts to your style, and helps every employee move faster.

Transformation

A Guide to Migrating From Microsoft Teams to Slack

Whether you're switching from Teams to Slack or integrating the two, this guide will provide tips for a smooth, secure, and successful transition.

News

Building an Agent-First Workspace in Slack

Slackbot: The single conversational interface for your agent ecosystem

CRM

What Is Customer Management, and How Slack CRM Can Help

How centralizing your customer information and history helps teams stay aligned and build stronger, more effective relationships.

CRM

What Is Contact Management? How Slack CRM Supports It

Store, organize, and track contact data in one place to reduce duplication and errors and improve efficiency and productivity.

Get started with AI in Slack

Connect with a sales representative to add AI-powered features to your Slack plan

News

Slack Feature Drop: Your Productivity is Springing Forward

Compare

Slack vs. Microsoft Teams: Key Differences for Modern Teams

Two platforms, two ways of thinking about work. Here's a look at their functionality, how they apply to different teams, and what working in them mean

News

Unlocking the Power of Conversation: How Slack’s New Platform is Fueling the Agentic Era

Recent platform updates make it easy to work with AI agents that understand your team's context and get things done faster.

Productivity

AI in Slack: Work Faster and Smarter, Right Where You Are

Slack is where AI, agents, and humans come together to drive growth.