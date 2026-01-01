Two teammates talking while surrounded by stylized Slack messages and a hand mimicking the thumbs-up emoji
direct and group messaging

Simple chat for serious work

Put your typing to good use. Efficient, organized team chat helps you and your team work better together.

A sample conversation in Slack
team-cs
Harry Boone12:35 PMHey @channel, quick update: Q4 proposal is done! Let me know if I missed anything.
Q4 Acme Sites ProposalSpreadsheet from Google Drive
uploaded this file: Q4 Acme Sites Proposal
👀5🙌2
Zoe Maxwell12:35 PMGreat work here, @Harry Boone. I think you could cut down my timeline by a couple weeks.
Harry Boone12:35 PMWill do. Have any other work you'd like to propose for those weeks?
Message #team-cs

Choose the communication style that works for you

Collaboration isn't limited to just text. Use voice, video and more to help get your message across.

A sample conversation in Slack
team-cs
Harry Boone12:35 PMHey @channel, quick update: Q4 proposal is done! Let me know if I missed anything.
Q4 Acme Sites ProposalSpreadsheet from Google Drive
uploaded this file: Q4 Acme Sites Proposal
👀5🙌2
Zoe Maxwell12:35 PMGreat work here, @Harry Boone. I think you could cut down my timeline by a couple weeks.
Harry Boone12:35 PMWill do. Have any other work you'd like to propose for those weeks?
Message #team-cs
A sample Troops app integration usage
support-status
Lisa Zhang3:24 PMYesterday
  • Holiday here in Canada!
Today
  • Coupon code audit
Matt Brewer3:24 PMYesterday
  • Not on holiday, apparently
  • Field marketing survey results
Today
  • Wrap-up for findings from yesterday
  • Analytics review
Message #support-status

Connect with people wherever they're working

Bring everyone in your organization together with a place to communicate and collaborate. From one-on-ones to team chats, you'll get the in-office feeling from anywhere you work.

A sample Troops app integration usage
support-status
Lisa Zhang3:24 PMYesterday
  • Holiday here in Canada!
Today
  • Coupon code audit
Matt Brewer3:24 PMYesterday
  • Not on holiday, apparently
  • Field marketing survey results
Today
  • Wrap-up for findings from yesterday
  • Analytics review
Message #support-status

Bring context into the conversation

Get important updates, discuss them, and take action — all without switching tabs. By connecting other work tools to Slack, you can have richer, more informed conversations.

See the Slack Marketplace

Logo of Google Drive
Google Drive
Productivity
Logo of Salesforce (Legacy)
Salesforce (Legacy)
Customer Support
Logo of Asana
Asana
Productivity
Mystery App
Customer Support

Bring context into the conversation

Get important updates, discuss them, and take action — all without switching tabs. By connecting other work tools to Slack, you can have richer, more informed conversations.

See the Slack Marketplace

Chat securely with open or private communication

Most chat in Slack happens in channels — open, organized spaces for messages, files, tools, and people — but you can always find a place to communicate with private channels and direct messages.

Organize conversations

You name and organize your channels for projects, clients, or whatever makes sense for you and your company. Every conversation has a home and a place to move forward.

Put your work history to work

Work smarter by referencing your private messages or open conversations in channels across your company, all of which are automatically saved and searchable.

Always at your fingertips

Stay up to date on all your conversations and keep them going from anywhere with dedicated Slack apps for desktop or mobile.

Take a closer look at messaging in Slack

Blog

Slack Essentials: Getting the most out of messaging

Slack Tutorials

Slack 101: Find and start conversations

Blog

The ins and outs of working in Slack channels

Blog

Slack Essentials: Getting the most out of messaging

Slack Tutorials

Slack 101: Find and start conversations

Blog

The ins and outs of working in Slack channels

Frequently asked questions

Slack offers an easier, more organized way to work. Instead of endless email chains, in Slack work happens in channels: flexible spaces for all the people, tools and files you need to get work done. Unlike email, where messages can quickly get lost, you can grab a specific person’s attention with a notification in Slack when you need a rapid response. Slack also connects with your most-used work tools, which email just can’t do. Allow us to offer a few more reasons to make the switch.

Direct messages between one or several members are private by default. These chats will be listed in a separate group under Direct Messages below the list of private and public channels on the left of your Slack window.

With Slack Connect, you can send invitations to start direct message conversations with people outside your company, just like regular DMs in Slack! Once an invitation has been sent and accepted, you can start exchanging messages with someone from another organization.

If you’re initiating a direct message, your company must be using Slack on a paid plan. People on the free plan can still accept your invitation to start a DM.

Choose a better way to work

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