Asana empowers teams to coordinate and manage their work at scale to drive real business results. With the Asana for Slack integration, teams can turn Slack conversations and ideas into actionable tasks and projects in Asana, driving mission-critical work forward across their entire organization.
With the Asana for Slack integration, you can:
• Turn Slack conversations into actionable tasks in Asana
or add the message to an existing task by using Actions.
• Take action on tasks
right from notifications or an Asana link. See task details, complete the task, change the assignee and / or due date, add it to a project, or open it in Asana.
• Get notifications on work happening in Asana
for tasks assigned to you or tasks you’re following.
• Stay up to date faster
with AI-generated summaries of Asana tasks directly in Slack.
• Surface insights and recommendations with AI
by asking questions on the latest updates on tasks or projects, key blockers, next steps, and more. Available on paid Slack plans.
• Automate workflows with Asana Rules
to send customized messages to Slack whenever a task is updated or moved.
Note: When using the Asana app integration in Slack, you may interact with Asana's AI-powered features depending on your domain settings. AI can make mistakes, so always check outputs for accuracy.
To learn more about Asana for Slack, visit our Guide.About AsanaAsana
is the #1 AI work management platform that enables teams to set company-wide goals, manage strategic plans, and get work done, all on a single platform. With Asana, organizations can easily identify who is doing what, by when, and how, to work more efficiently and drive business impact.
Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana serves more than 150,000 paying companies across 200+ countries and territories with customers across every industry. 80% of the fortune 100 rely on Asana to manage work intake and resource planning, campaigns, products launches, onboarding, and more, at scale.