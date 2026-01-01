Slack Features
One operating system for your entire workday.
All the features of Slack work together so you can too.
Collaboration
Bring people, projects, knowledge, and culture under one roof.
Project Management
Move work forward faster by aligning on priorities and managing to-dos, all in Slack.
Integrations
Orchestrate work from a single operating system connected across apps and digital agents.
Intelligence
Tap into your company’s collective knowledge and CRM data to work in a smarter, simpler way.
Explore more about working in Slack
What Is Slack? Meet the Operating System for Work
Why Cutting-Edge Companies Use Slack
Businesses of All Sizes Are Working Faster and Smarter with Slack AI
Take an interactive tour of Slack
Frequently asked questions
Excellent question. Slack is a new way for your entire company to work. Instead of email, Slack is a faster, better-organized, and more secure platform — all your communication is organized into channels that are easy to create, join, and search. When there’s a channel for everything going on at your company, everyone knows exactly where to go to get work done. Slack also brings AI into the flow of work, helping you throughout your workday, making it faster and easier to find and act on the information you need. And unlike email, Slack integrates with all the other systems in your tech stack to become the single OS for all your work. Slack puts everything and everyone you need to get work done in one single place, so no more context switching, data silos, or lost intel. For more reading on the topic, we recommend checking out our Resources Library.
Work in Slack starts with channels. By creating a channel for all your projects, teams, offices, and departments — everything you’re doing at work — you create a space for every conversation to happen. And because channels are easy to join and create, Slack can adapt to meet changing needs. If someone new joins a project, simply add them to the channel and they can scroll up to read through old conversations. When it’s time to start something new, create a new channel and invite the right people. To learn more, read up on how to collaborate effectively in channels.
Slack AI runs on Slack’s trusted infrastructure, and upholds the security practices and compliance standards that customers expect from Slack itself. Slack does not share customer data with LLM (large language model) providers and does not use customer data to train LLMs. Our LLMs are hosted directly within Slack’s AWS virtual private cloud, ensuring that your data remains in-house. Learn more here.
Yes — you can securely discuss confidential information in Slack. Slack offers multiple ways to ensure that your information, conversations, and files stay safe. Slack delivers enterprise-grade security at every layer, adhering to multiple compliance certifications, including SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO/IEC 27001, and more. Slack is GDPR-compliant and can be configured for HIPAA and FINRA compliance. It is FedRAMP Moderate authorized. In addition, Slack offers advanced security features, like Enterprise Key Management, that allow admins fine-grained control over data encryption. You can also integrate your own security tools with Slack to get an instant notification if a threat is detected. Learn more about Slack’s comprehensive security program here.
Yes! Unlike email, Slack is not susceptible to spam or phishing, which causes 90% of data breaches. Your Slack handle cannot be sold to advertisers or put on a mailing list, and you will only ever receive Slack messages from other people inside your organization, or from trusted partners using Slack Connect. You may get notifications from apps integrated with your workspace, such as Asana, Google Docs, or Jira. Slack offers enterprise-grade data protection and privacy. Granular controls allow admins to customize security for each user, so no one sees anything they shouldn’t. Learn more about how Slack can securely replace email inside your company.
Slack Connect is a more secure and productive way for organizations to communicate together. It lets you move all the conversations with your external partners, clients, vendors, and others into Slack, replacing email and fostering collaboration. Slack’s enterprise-grade security features and compliance standards, like Enterprise Key Management, extend to Slack Connect. Learn more about Slack Connect here.