Frequently asked questions
Excellent question. Slack is a new way for your entire company to work. Instead of email, Slack is a faster, better-organised and more secure platform – all your communication is organised into channels that are easy to create, join and search. When there’s a channel for everything that’s happening at your company, everyone knows exactly where to go to get work done. Slack also brings AI into the flow of work, helping you throughout your workday, making it faster and easier to find and act on the information that you need. And unlike email, Slack integrates with all the other systems in your tech stack to become the single OS for all your work. Slack puts everything and everyone that you need to get work done in one single place, so no more context switching, data silos or lost intel. For more reading on the topic, we recommend taking a look at our Resources Library.
Work in Slack starts with channels. By creating a channel for all your projects, teams, offices and departments – everything that you’re doing at work – you create a space for every conversation to happen. And because channels are easy to join and create, Slack can adapt to meet changing needs. If someone new joins a project, simply add them to the channel and they can scroll up to read through old conversations. When it’s time to start something new, create a new channel and invite the right people. To learn more, read up on how to collaborate effectively in channels.
Slack AI runs on Slack’s trusted infrastructure, and upholds the security practices and compliance standards that customers expect from Slack itself. Slack does not share customer data with LLM (large language model) providers and does not use customer data to train LLMs. Our LLMs are hosted directly within Slack’s AWS virtual private cloud, ensuring that your data remains in-house. Learn more here.
Yes – you can securely discuss confidential information in Slack. Slack offers multiple ways to ensure that your information, conversations and files stay safe. Slack delivers enterprise-grade security at every layer, adhering to multiple compliance certifications, including SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO/IEC 27001 and more. Slack is GDPR-compliant and can be configured for HIPAA and FINRA compliance. It is FedRAMP Moderate authorised. In addition, Slack offers advanced security features, such as Enterprise Key Management, that allow admins fine-grained control over data encryption. You can also integrate your own security tools with Slack to get an instant notification if a threat is detected. Learn more about Slack’s comprehensive security programme here.
Yes! Unlike email, Slack is not susceptible to spam or phishing, which causes 90% of data breaches. Your Slack handle cannot be sold to advertisers or put on a mailing list, and you will only ever receive Slack messages from other people inside your organisation, or from trusted partners using Slack Connect. You may get notifications from apps integrated with your workspace, such as Asana, Google Docs or Jira. Slack offers enterprise-grade data protection and privacy. Granular controls allow admins to customise security for each user, so no one sees anything that they shouldn’t. Learn more about how Slack can securely replace email inside your company.
Slack Connect is a more secure and productive way for organisations to communicate together. It lets you move all the conversations with your external partners, clients, vendors and others into Slack, replacing email and fostering collaboration. Slack’s enterprise-grade security features and compliance standards, such as Enterprise Key Management, extend to Slack Connect. Learn more about Slack Connect here.