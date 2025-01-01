Discover collaborative document and File Sharing
Bring your files and the conversations surrounding them together in Slack. Just like show and tell, only at work.
Deliver documents from anywhere
Files, documents, photos and videos can be shared from your computer, device or cloud storage service of choice, all without switching tabs or windows.
Collaborate on large files
Sometimes big files have pieces and parts that span different software applications or departments. Discuss the bigger picture and finesse the final product together with in-line file and document sharing.
File sharing, meet channels
In Slack, files and conversations flow in organised, searchable spaces called channels. Channels make it easier to share files and the context around them with the right people – and find those files later on.
Integrated file sharing
From drag-and-drop to quickly adding documents from services such as Google Drive, sharing files is as much a part of Slack as typing and sending messages.How to add files to Slack
Your files: Safe and secure
We take security seriously, including secure file and document sharing. When you share files in private channels or messages, only the included people can see those files or find them in search.
Different devices, same documents
As you go about your day and switch from one device to the next, Slack automatically and instantly syncs the messages, files and documents in all your channels and messages.Download the Slack app
Take a closer look at file sharing in Slack
A bevy of ways to work with your files in Slack
Upload and share files
Frequently asked questions
You can share just about any file type up to 1 GB in size in Slack from your device, or add them from a file management app such as Box, Dropbox, Google Drive or OneDrive.
Pinning files and messages is a great way to keep important information handy for easy reference. Just hover over the message that you’d like to pin, click on the ••• three dots icon to see more actions that you can take, then select the option to pin the message. Voila!
Yes, you can connect many of the most popular file-sharing and document management apps for business. Explore the Slack Marketplace for a complete list and start sharing access to your decks, docs and more – directly from Slack.
Yes. We take security seriously, including the safety and privacy of your files. Data at rest in Slack’s production network is encrypted using encryption standards compliant with FIPS 140-2, which applies to all types of data at rest within Slack’s systems, including relational databases, file stores and database backups. For data in transit, Slack supports the latest recommended secure cipher suites to encrypt all traffic in transit, including use of TLS 1.2 protocols, AES-256 encryption and SHA-2 signatures, whenever supported by the clients. To ensure that only the right people and approved devices can access your company’s information in Slack, we also offer many built-in security features, such as single sign-on. You can learn more about these on our security page.
Please note: Slack does not control the nature of the data submitted to Slack workspaces. The customer is the controller of customer data, which is defined as messages, files or other content submitted through Services accounts. Please see Slack’s privacy policy section on ‘Information we collect and receive’ for more details on the data elements, including any personal data elements defined as ‘other information’ that are controlled by Slack.
Great question! Your team's access to uploaded files varies by subscription:
• Free subscription: 90-day access to files
• All other subscriptions: Unlimited access to files
Files include things such as audio and video clips, PDFs, documents, images and screenshots.
90-day and unlimited file access lets people upload all the files that teams need to collaborate and get work done. Slack is a productivity platform and is not intended for use as a file or log storage repository.