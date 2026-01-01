Channel flexibility

Unlimited channels – all in one place. Change between channel types anytime. Capped at 1,000 channels per team. Channel types aren't flexible.

External collaboration

Slack Connect is easy to set up, built on Slack security and supports all features for both orgs. Needs multi-step configuration of Microsoft Entra B2B Direct Connect. All features not supported

App integrations

Slack integrates with over 2,600 apps, which are supported consistently across channel types. Many apps are not supported across all channel types. Apps create tabs forcing you to toggle.

Automation

Workflow Builder is a native, low to no-code tool for easily creating and scaling automations. Requires Microsoft power automate. Workflows may not be supported across all apps and channels.

AI Features

Native AI is available on all paid subscriptions and works consistently across all features. Requires add-on Microsoft 365 Copilot licenses. Not supported consistently in chats and channels.

AI agents

All your agents and AI apps integrate seamlessly and consistently on all channel types. Requires Copilot license. Agents deployed as custom apps not supported in all channel types.

Enterprise search

Built into Enterprise+ subscriptions. Lives in the Slack search Connects to apps like Microsoft 365. Requires add-on Microsoft 365 Copilot license. Can only access through Copilot interface.

Dynamic file sharing

Work objects deliver AI summaries, rich previews & third-party app data next to your conversations. File sharing is designed primarily around SharePoint and OneDrive.

Salesforce Integration