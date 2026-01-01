Connect tools & automate tasks
Connect, simplify, and automate. Discover the power of apps and tools.
Next Previous Actions,activity,access logs,accessibility,add,add an app,Add members,Add to Slack,administrators,all passwords,analytics,android,announcement,announcements,App Directory,app icon,Apple Watch,approving apps,archive,Asana,Atlassian,Automation apps,badge,billing details,billing,Bitbucket,bot user,box,browse,calls,Calls:,cancel,changes,channels,channel instantly,channel management,channel notification,channel suggestions,claim domains,close,company culture,compliance exports,compose,computers,conversations,convert,connect,connected accounts,connection,connecting,copy messages,create,customization,customize,custom SAML,custom,customer support teams,data exports,data security,deactivate,default channels,delete,deletion,deploy slack,desktop,direct messages,directory,disable,discover and join,Discovery APIs,display name,DMs,Do Not Disturb,domain,domains,downgrade,dropbox,duplicate accounts,edit,editing,education,email address,email,emoji,emoticons,Enterprise Grid,Enterprise Mobility Management,executives,export,failed payments,Fair Billing,faqs,finding,format,formatting,framework for apps,free trials,general,getting started,giphy,github integration,github organization,github,glossary,google apps,google calendar,google drive,guests,highlights,hipchat,human resources,IFTTT,import,Incoming WebHooks,integrations,ios,invite,IT teams,JIRA,join,Keep up,keyboard layout,keyboard shortcuts,Keychain Access,keyword notifications,language,languages,leave,link previews,loading,limits,links,linux,mac,manage a workspace,manage apps,manage members,marketing,mention,merge,message actions,messages are displayed,message display,microsoft products,mobile,mobile push,move channels,moving workspaces,multiple,mute,name,names,noise,nonprofits,notify,OneDrive,onboard,owners,password,payment,payments,permissions,phones,pin,plan,plans,plus plan,polls,primary ownership,privacy policies,prioritize tasks,private,private channel,private notes and files,project management,public channel,purpose,Quick Switcher,quote,reactivate,read,recruitment,referrer information,reminder,remove,rename,retention,Request a new workspace,role,roles,RSS,sales,Salesforce,SAML,SCIM,SCIM provisioning,screen reader,search,send,session duration,share messages,share,shared channel,shared channels,sidebar,sign in,sign out,signup mode,single sign-on,Slack Day,Slack for Teams,Slack notifications,Save notes and files,Service Level Agreements,ServiceNow,sign up,slack status,slackbot,slash commands,snippet,snooze,software developers,star,statistics,Stride,sync,tablets,tax,threads,time zone,tips,to-do lists,topic,triage channels,Terms of Service,Trello,troubleshoot,trouble receiving,tour,twitter,two-factor authentication,unread messages,updates,upgrade,upload,username,user groups,URL,vacation,Vendor and remittance,video,voice call,voice,what is,what's important,whitelisting,windows phone,windows,working in,workspace apps,workspace creation requests,workspace discovery,workspace's settings,wunderlist,your actions,Zapier,zoom,features,#general,File storage,posts,dark mode,theme,Workflow Builder,Voice,video,screen sharing,workflows,Outlook Calendar,Invited members,Transfer ownership,Whitelist,Enterprise Key Management,Transport Layer Security,Strong customer authentication,CSV,text file,work hours, Search for “[term]” See [n]+ more results → Microsoft Teams Calls for Slack
Install the Microsoft Teams Calls app to start and join Teams calls right from Slack.
What to expect
Office 365 work or school accounts accounts (SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Office 365 Enterprise) and non-Enterprise Microsoft accounts (OneDrive and OneDrive Basic) can use the Microsoft Teams Calls for Slack app.
On-premises SharePoint installations or Office 365 plans hosted on a Microsoft national cloud deployment ( Office 365 GCC High and DoD , Office 365 Germany, and Office 365 operated by 21Vianet in China) are not currently supported.
Workspace Owners and Admins can choose to
set Microsoft Teams Calls as a third-party calling app if they'd like.
Install the Microsoft Teams Calls app to Slack
Any member with
permission to add apps can install the Microsoft Teams Calls app to your workspace. Once the app is installed, anyone in your workspace can connect their Office 365 account with Slack to use it.
Visit the
Microsoft Teams Calls page in the Slack Marketplace. Click
Add to Slack. Click
Allow to grant Microsoft Teams access to Slack. Sign in to your Microsoft account.
When prompted, click
Open Slack to go back to your workspace. Note: If you’re on an Enterprise plan, you’ll need to install the Microsoft Teams Calls app to each workspace in your org where you’d like to use it.
Connect your Microsoft and Slack accounts
If the Microsoft Teams Calls app has already been installed to your workspace, you can connect your account by following the steps below:
From your desktop, click
Agents & tools in the sidebar. Click
Apps, then search for and select Microsoft Teams Calls. From the app's
Home tab, click Connect. Sign in to your Microsoft account.
When prompted, click
Open Slack to go back to your workspace.
Use Microsoft Teams Calls in Slack
Start a meeting
From any conversation, click the
slash icon in the message field. Type
/teams-calls into the search field at the top of the menu. Click
Send to message input to add the slash command to the message field. Send the message. All members of the conversation will see a prompt to join the meeting.
Click
Join. From Microsoft Teams in your browser or the Microsoft Teams desktop app, click
Join now to start the meeting. Tip: Add meeting [subject] after /teams-calls in the message field to start a meeting with a title. For example, you might use /teams-calls meeting [Weekly Sales review] for your team meeting.
Join a meeting from a channel or DM
From a meeting request in Slack, click
Join. From your browser, click
Open Microsoft Teams. Click
Join Now.
Disconnect your Microsoft and Slack accounts
Click the
slash icon in the message field. Type
/teams-calls logout into the search field at the top of the menu. Click
Send to message input. Send the message.
Click
Yes, sign out. Note: To uninstall the Microsoft Teams app, follow the steps in Remove apps and custom integrations from your workspace. No one will be able to use the app if you uninstall it. Awesome!
Thanks so much for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center. Oops! We're having trouble. Please try again later!