Install the Microsoft Teams Calls app to start and join Teams calls straight from Slack.

What to expect

Office 365 work or school accounts (SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Office 365 Enterprise) and non-Enterprise Microsoft accounts (OneDrive and OneDrive Basic) can use the Microsoft Teams Calls for Slack app.

On-premises SharePoint installations or Office 365 subscriptions hosted on a Microsoft national cloud deployment ( Office 365 GCC High and DoD , Office 365 Germany and Office 365 operated by 21Vianet in China) are not currently supported.

Workspace owners and admins can choose to set Microsoft Teams Calls as a third-party calling app if they like.



Install the Microsoft Teams Calls app to Slack

Any member with permission to add apps can install the Microsoft Teams Calls app to your workspace. Once the app is installed, anyone in your workspace can connect their Office 365 account to Slack to use it.

Visit the Microsoft Teams Calls page in the Slack Marketplace. Click on Add to Slack. Click Allow to grant Microsoft Teams access to Slack. Sign in to your Microsoft account. When prompted, click Open Slack to go back to your workspace.

Note: If you’re on an Enterprise subscription, you’ll need to install the Microsoft Teams Calls app to each workspace in your org where you’d like to use it.



Connect your Microsoft and Slack accounts

If the Microsoft Teams Calls app has already been installed to your workspace, you can connect your account by following the steps below:

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. Click Apps, then search for and select Microsoft Teams Calls. From the app's Home tab, click Connect. Sign in to your Microsoft account. When prompted, click Open Slack to go back to your workspace.



Use Microsoft Teams Calls in Slack

Start a meeting

From any conversation, click the slash icon in the message field. Type /teams-calls into the search field at the top of the menu. Click Send to message input to add the slash command to the message field. Send the message. All members of the conversation will see a prompt to join the meeting. Click Join. From Microsoft Teams in your browser or the Microsoft Teams desktop app, click Join now to start the meeting.

Tip: Add meeting [subject] after /teams-calls in the message field to start a meeting with a title. For example, you might use /teams-calls meeting [Weekly Sales review] for your team meeting.



Join a meeting from a channel or DM

From a meeting request in Slack, click on Join. From your browser, click Open Microsoft Teams. Click Join Now.



Disconnect your Microsoft and Slack accounts

Click the slash icon in the message field. Type /teams-calls logout into the search field at the top of the menu. Click Send to message input. Send the message. Click Yes, sign out.

Note: To uninstall the Microsoft Teams app, follow the steps in Remove apps and custom integrations from your workspace. No one will be able to use the app if you uninstall it.