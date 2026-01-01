A better way to work with people outside your company.
Slack Connect transforms the way you work alongside your partners, vendors or customers by moving conversations out of siloed email threads and into the same place.
Get more done in Slack Connect.
Whether you're working with vendors or sealing deals with a client, Slack Connect has you covered.
faster turnaround on creative reviews and approvals. 2x faster turnaround on creative reviews and approvals.
reduction in weekly meetings for teams working with contractors. 50% reduction in weekly meetings for teams working with contractors.
faster deal cycles for teams working with clients. 4x faster deal cycles for a sales team working with clients
- 1Claims and figures based on specific teams using Slack Connect at their companies. Results may vary at your organisation.
Move quicker than email.
Email wasn’t built for project work. Slack Connect was. Get instant feedback from customers, hop on a video call with clients and get approvals from vendors – right where your team is already working.
Connect securely with outside organisations.
Slack Connect is built on the same security and compliance as Slack itself, so you can work safely with anyone outside your company. You decide what partners can join, what they can see and share.
Catch up on what matters with AI on your side.
Whether you are adding a new teammate to the project and need to catch them up, or need to recall the launch date of a project, AI can help. Find what is important, summarise it and do it faster than ever before.
How to get started
It only takes a few clicks to start working closely with vendors, customers and more
Step 1: Create a channel.
Create and name a new channel in Slack
Step 2: Send the invite.
Invite your partners, vendors or customers to the channel. Don't forget to let them know you sent it!
Step 3: Your partners accept the invite.
It’s easy and free for your partners to accept. You'll be notified when they join the channel.
Step 4: Start working together.
Send your first message and start to collaborate in real time.
Built for roles of all types
Join the 350,000+ organisations working in Slack Connect
‘Slack is central to how our company collaborates, for increasing velocity, and is integral to building with our customers. We use Slack every day.’
“Getting approvals is a lot faster with Slack. And in our industry, being faster means you’re going to bring a product that’s on trend to market a lot quicker than normal.”
Frequently asked questions
All of Slack’s paid subscriptions include the ability to send a one-to-one message to someone outside your organisation via Slack Connect. Visit our pricing page for more information on paid Slack subscriptions
If you are on the Enterprise+ subscription, external partners on a free subscription can join Slack Connect channels without having to upgrade or start a free trial. If you are on a different paid subscription, that’s not a problem! Once you’ve invited your partners to collaborate with Slack Connect, if they’re eligible, they’ll get a 90-day free trial of Slack’s Pro subscription.
While on a paid subscription, you can invite someone outside of your company to share a channel in Slack. Or, skip the channels for now and send an invitation to start exchanging direct messages – just like you would in other DMs!
It really only takes a few clicks to start working closely with vendors, customers and more. Our sales team would be happy to help you get started.
Slack is hosted with Amazon Web Services and the default location is AWS US, however, data residency for Slack allows global teams to choose the region where certain types of data at rest are stored. Slack provides data encryption in transit and at rest. Read more about our approach to security here.
Slack is committed to keeping our infrastructure secure, redundant and reliable, while providing your team with tools to safely administer your environment. We are proud to exceed the industry standard when it comes to protecting your organisation, and we’ve outlined many of our security practices and certifications on our website.
Great question! Channels in Slack transform the way that you work with your colleagues. Similarly, Slack Connect makes it possible to work in channels with people from outside your company, as well. With Slack Connect, you don’t need to give people access to your whole Slack workspace – just the channels that you need to collaborate in.
With Slack Connect, admins can maintain control over their organisation’s data and monitor external access. And unlike collaborating via email – which leaves users open to the risk of spam and phishing – working in channels only allows teams to receive messages and files from verified members. Learn more about the enterprise-grade security built into Slack Connect here.
Slack Connect makes working with people from other companies as fast and simple as working with your teammates on Slack. That makes it ideal for collaborating with external partners, vendors and customers. The fast, efficient communication in Slack channels and direct messages can help teams across companies to:
• Build stronger customer relationships
• Decrease response times
• Speed up sales cycles
• Seize new opportunities
• Connect workflows across organisations
Plus, it’s all backed by Slack’s enterprise-grade security. Get more ideas from our article on communicating better with external partners