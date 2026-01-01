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COLLECTION

Slack Connect: a better way to work with external partners

Learn how to securely and effectively work with external partners and customers in Slack

Three businesses in communication representing Slack Connect
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Guide

Getting started with Slack Connect

Speed up communication and work more securely with external partners, vendors and people outside your company

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Introducing your partners to Slack Connect

Simple tips and templates to help you onboard your partners to working with you in channels.

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Securely direct message trusted partners with Slack Connect DMs

Enable real-time communication by inviting an external partner to direct message in Slack

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Tips for working with people outside your company in Slack Connect

So you received an invite to join a Slack Connect channel. Welcome! Here’s what to do next:

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Reimagine your service operations with Slack Connect

Deliver faster and more personalized support to top-tier customers in Slack channels

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Work quickly with partners on joint initiatives

Grow your business and seize new opportunities by working together with your partners in a Slack channel

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Close deals faster with Slack Connect

Maintain relationships and keep up the momentum on deals by working in a Slack channel with customers

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Work quickly with vendors and suppliers

Stay flexible and capitalize on new opportunities by working securely with partners in a Slack channel

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Work faster with agency partners

Agencies are extensions of your team. Work together in a Slack channel, just like you do with your internal team

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An introduction to sharing channels and guest accounts

Learn a few ways to bring work with external partners into Slack and how to choose between your options

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Guide

Build stronger customer relationships

Stay connected to customers and keep communication flowing by working securely together in a Slack channel

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Event

A better way to work with partners outside your company

Speed up communication with outside organizations with Slack Connect, a secure place to collaborate alongside your partners, vendors, and customers

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Three steps to a successful Slack Connect launch

Supercharge external collaboration by bringing Slack Connect to your organization

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Event

Tap the full potential of marketing partnerships

Learn how to work faster with agency partners in Slack Connect

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Event

Slack Connect: Build loyalty with every support experience

Deliver better support to your customers and triage issues faster with Slack Connect

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