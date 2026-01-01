Slack Connect: a better way to work with external partners
Learn how to securely and effectively work with external partners and customers in Slack
Getting started with Slack Connect
Speed up communication and work more securely with external partners, vendors and people outside your company
Introducing your partners to Slack Connect
Simple tips and templates to help you onboard your partners to working with you in channels.
Securely direct message trusted partners with Slack Connect DMs
Enable real-time communication by inviting an external partner to direct message in Slack
Tips for working with people outside your company in Slack Connect
So you received an invite to join a Slack Connect channel. Welcome! Here’s what to do next:
Reimagine your service operations with Slack Connect
Deliver faster and more personalized support to top-tier customers in Slack channels
Work quickly with partners on joint initiatives
Grow your business and seize new opportunities by working together with your partners in a Slack channel
Close deals faster with Slack Connect
Maintain relationships and keep up the momentum on deals by working in a Slack channel with customers
Work quickly with vendors and suppliers
Stay flexible and capitalize on new opportunities by working securely with partners in a Slack channel
Work faster with agency partners
Agencies are extensions of your team. Work together in a Slack channel, just like you do with your internal team
An introduction to sharing channels and guest accounts
Learn a few ways to bring work with external partners into Slack and how to choose between your options
Build stronger customer relationships
Stay connected to customers and keep communication flowing by working securely together in a Slack channel
A better way to work with partners outside your company
Speed up communication with outside organizations with Slack Connect, a secure place to collaborate alongside your partners, vendors, and customersWatch Now
Three steps to a successful Slack Connect launch
Supercharge external collaboration by bringing Slack Connect to your organizationWatch Now
Tap the full potential of marketing partnerships
Learn how to work faster with agency partners in Slack ConnectWatch Now
Slack Connect: Build loyalty with every support experience
Deliver better support to your customers and triage issues faster with Slack ConnectWatch Now