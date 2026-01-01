Man sitting at desk with his laptop, collaborating with his HR team in Slack.

Bring your HR tools and team together

From remarkable recruiting to collaborative company culture, great human resourcing happens in Slack.

Learn how HR teams use Slack for:

Recruiting

Streamline your hiring pipeline

HR teams speed up their hiring process by facilitating candidate reviews and preparing for interviews in Slack. Integrating review tools and prepping interview panels moves candidates from on-your-radar to offer letter, faster.

A sample conversation discussing marketing website traffic in Slack
open-jobs
Sara Parras11:35 AMI’ll be posting two new jobs at 1pm: Engineering Manager and QA Associate.
Harry Boone11:36 AMThanks, @Sara Parras. I shared your message with #hiring-managers so they’re aware.
🙌1
Matt Brewer12:23 PMI already see two candidates for Engineering Manager, Engineering in #referrals! Off to a good start.
🎉1
Message #open-jobs
Suggested channels
What are channels?

Channels are where you can share files and messages with your teams. They can be created for every project, topic, department, or whatever makes sense for your company.

for recruiting:
  • intvw-eng-manager

    Prep panelists or discuss sensitive information in private channels.

  • hiring-needs

    Coordinate pipeline and collaborate on job descriptions.

  • compensation

    Private channel for managers to discuss pay bands for prospective and current employees.

Suggested channels
What are channels?

Channels are where you can share files and messages with your teams. They can be created for every project, topic, department, or whatever makes sense for your company.

for recruiting:
  • intvw-eng-manager

    Prep panelists or discuss sensitive information in private channels.

  • hiring-needs

    Coordinate pipeline and collaborate on job descriptions.

  • compensation

    Private channel for managers to discuss pay bands for prospective and current employees.

3%

Reduction in time to hire new employees

“Our recruiting team uses Slack to facilitate a more seamless and effective interview process. This helps us optimize interviewing candidates, which makes that process easier for us internally.”

Excerpted from IDC research, sponsored by Slack

Read report

Automation

Centralize your human resourcing resources

Slack integrates your tools into one place, allowing you to concentrate efforts and reach milestones faster.

A sample conversation discussing marketing website traffic in Slack
hiring-managers
Lee Hao11:35 AM/adp time-off-request
ADP Virtual Assistant APPHere is a summary of your available time off balances as of July 16, 2018:
You have 84 hours of Paid Time Off available.
Available
84 hours
Taken
0 hours
Scheduled
0 hours
Earned/Adjusted
84 hours
Create time off request View existing requests
Message #hiring-managers
  • Track candidates in channel

    Collaborate on everything from resumes to offer letters with your applicant tracking system connected to Slack.

  • Empower employees to manage the essential

    Reduce friction for employees by bringing the essentials together, including on-demand PTO requests and pay stub information.

  • Keep information organized and accessible

    Put organizational knowledge at everyone’s fingertips. Content can be searched and shared without leaving Slack, giving everyone the answers they need faster.

GreenhouseHiredLeverADPZenefitsCakeHRGuruTettra
See all HR integrations

Onboarding

Get new hires up to speed

With Slack, new hires can learn the ropes faster — gaining a head start on the job they were hired to do. Orientation leaders can facilitate onboarding in a new hire channel and new employees can scroll through channels to catch up on projects or discussions.

A sample conversation discussing marketing website traffic in Slack
new-hires-aug-14
Zoe Maxwell9:00 AMWelcome to Day 2 at Acme Corp! Today in orientation we’ll be reviewing health benefits and all your awesome perks. Here’s a refresher:
Acme Benefits314kB PDF
uploaded this file: Acme Benefits
🎉4
Lisa Zhang9:01 AMThanks, @Zoe Maxwell! Excited to see these perks.
👍1
Arcadio Buendía9:10 AMIT will also join us this morning hours if you have more questions about your new computers.
Message #new-hires-aug-14
Suggested channels
What are channels?

Channels are where you can share files and messages with your teams. They can be created for every project, topic, department, or whatever makes sense for your company.

for onboarding:
  • new-hires-june

    Bring together new hires and need-to-know information.

  • help-benefits-usa

    Field questions from new and tenured employees.

  • onboarding-eng

    Help departments and teams standardize onboarding for respective new hires.

Suggested channels
What are channels?

Channels are where you can share files and messages with your teams. They can be created for every project, topic, department, or whatever makes sense for your company.

for onboarding:
  • new-hires-june

    Bring together new hires and need-to-know information.

  • help-benefits-usa

    Field questions from new and tenured employees.

  • onboarding-eng

    Help departments and teams standardize onboarding for respective new hires.

24%

Faster to reach full employee productivity

“As you grow, you get more processes and more people in the value chain. Things start to slow down naturally. Part of trying to keep that startup mentality is remaining fast with communication and delivery, and I think Slack’s really, really helped.”

Lee Jones

Employer Branding & Social Media, Trivago

Read story

Engagement

Build culture through collaboration

Teams don’t just get work done in Slack — they form connections and build culture in channels. Tap into Slack’s team-building capabilities to keep employees engaged and increase transparency.

A sample conversation discussing marketing website traffic in Slack
nyc-office
Lisa Zhang12:42 PMThank you to whoever found my coat!
🙌1
Zoe Maxwell1:00 PMIt’s tickets time — we’ve hidden two tickets for tonight’s game somewhere in the office. Answer trivia questions for clues.
Lisa Dawson1:02 PMClue #1: which company founder loves their chihuahuas more than anything else?
🤔4
Message #nyc-office
Suggested channels
What are channels?

Channels are where you can share files and messages with your teams. They can be created for every project, topic, department, or whatever makes sense for your company.

for engaging:
  • announcements-nyc

    Dedicate a space for official announcements related to a particular group.

  • employee-devel

    Run development and training programs for employee groups in a channel.

  • executive-ama

    Encourage transparency with an open forum for asking questions to company leadership.

Suggested channels
What are channels?

Channels are where you can share files and messages with your teams. They can be created for every project, topic, department, or whatever makes sense for your company.

for engaging:
  • announcements-nyc

    Dedicate a space for official announcements related to a particular group.

  • employee-devel

    Run development and training programs for employee groups in a channel.

  • executive-ama

    Encourage transparency with an open forum for asking questions to company leadership.

10%

Improvement in employee satisfaction

“Slack really helps to facilitate culture at the company… and allows everybody who needs to be involved to be collaborating and accessible.”

Excerpted from IDC research, sponsored by Slack

Read report

More for HR teams

Blog

How Slack helps you recruit smarter

Customer Story

How Slack helps you onboard new employees

Blog

Workday and Slack: Get the HR information you need, when you need it

Blog

How Slack helps you recruit smarter

Customer Story

How Slack helps you onboard new employees

Blog

Workday and Slack: Get the HR information you need, when you need it