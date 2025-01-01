Bring your HR tools and team together
Recruiting
Streamline your hiring pipeline
HR teams speed up their hiring process by facilitating candidate reviews and preparing for interviews in Slack. Integrating review tools and prepping interview panels takes candidates from being on your radar to getting an offer letter much faster.
Channels are where you can share files and messages with your teams. They can be created for every project, topic, department or whatever makes sense for your company.
intvw-eng-manager
Prep panellists or discuss sensitive information in private channels.
hiring-needs
Coordinate the pipeline and collaborate on job descriptions.
compensation
Private channel for managers to discuss pay bands for prospective and current employees.
3%
Reduction in time to hire new employees
‘Our recruiting team uses Slack to facilitate a more seamless and effective interview process. This helps us optimise interviewing candidates, which makes that process easier for us internally.’
Automation
Centralise your human resourcing resources
Slack integrates your tools into one place, allowing you to concentrate efforts and reach milestones faster.
Track candidates in channels
Collaborate on everything from CVs to offer letters with your applicant tracking system connected to Slack.
Empower employees to manage the essentials
Reduce friction for employees by bringing the essentials together, including on-demand annual leave requests and payslip information.
Keep information organised and accessible
Put organisational knowledge at everyone’s fingertips. Content can be searched and shared without leaving Slack, giving everyone the answers they need faster.
Onboarding
Get new employees up to speed
With Slack, new employees get up to speed sooner – gaining a head start on the job they were hired to do. Induction trainers can facilitate onboarding in a new employee channel and new employees can scroll through channels to catch up on projects or discussions.
Channels are where you can share files and messages with your teams. They can be created for every project, topic, department or whatever makes sense for your company.
new-starters-june
Bring together new employees and need-to-know information.
help-benefits-gb
Field questions from new and old employees.
onboarding-eng
Help departments and teams standardise onboarding for respective new starters.
24%
Faster to reach full employee productivity
‘As you grow, you get more processes and more people in the value chain. Things start to slow down naturally. Part of trying to keep that startup mentality is remaining fast with communication and delivery, and I think Slack’s really, really helped.’
Lee Jones
Employer Branding & Social Media, TrivagoRead story
Engagement
Build culture through collaboration
Teams don’t just get work done in Slack – they form connections and build culture in channels. Tap into Slack’s team-building capabilities to keep employees engaged and increase transparency.
Channels are where you can share files and messages with your teams. They can be created for every project, topic, department or whatever makes sense for your company.
announcements-ldn
Dedicate a space for official announcements related to a particular group.
employee-devel
Run development and training programmes for employee groups in a channel.
executive-ama
Encourage transparency with an open forum for asking questions to company leadership.
10%
Improvement in employee satisfaction
‘Slack really helps to facilitate culture at the company… and allows everybody who needs to be involved to be collaborating and accessible.’
Excerpted from IDC research, sponsored by SlackRead report