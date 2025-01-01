Man sitting at desk with his laptop, collaborating with his HR team in Slack.

Bring your HR tools and team together

From remarkable recruiting to collaborative company culture, great human resourcing happens in Slack.

Learn how HR teams use Slack for:

Recruiting

Streamline your hiring pipeline

HR teams speed up their hiring process by facilitating candidate reviews and preparing for interviews in Slack. Integrating review tools and prepping interview panels takes candidates from being on your radar to getting an offer letter much faster.

A sample conversation discussing marketing website traffic in Slack
open-jobs
Sarah Parker11:35I’ll be posting two new jobs at 13:00: Engineering Manager and QA Associate.
Toby Davies11:36Thanks, @Sarah Parker. I shared your message with #hiring-managers so they’re aware.
🙌1
Matt Brewer12:23I can already see two candidates for Engineering Manager, Engineering in #referrals, so we’re off to a good start!
🎉1
Message #open-jobs
Suggested channels
What are channels?

Channels are where you can share files and messages with your teams. They can be created for every project, topic, department or whatever makes sense for your company.

for recruitment:
  • intvw-eng-manager

    Prep panellists or discuss sensitive information in private channels.

  • hiring-needs

    Coordinate the pipeline and collaborate on job descriptions.

  • compensation

    Private channel for managers to discuss pay bands for prospective and current employees.

3%

Reduction in time to hire new employees

‘Our recruiting team uses Slack to facilitate a more seamless and effective interview process. This helps us optimise interviewing candidates, which makes that process easier for us internally.’

Excerpted from IDC research, sponsored by Slack

Read report

Automation

Centralise your human resourcing resources

Slack integrates your tools into one place, allowing you to concentrate efforts and reach milestones faster.

A sample conversation discussing marketing website traffic in Slack
hiring-managers
Paul Leung11:35/adp time-off-request
ADP Virtual Assistant APPHere is a summary of your available time off balances as of July 16, 2018:
You have 84 hours of Paid Time Off available.
Available
84 hours
Taken
0 hours
Scheduled
0 hours
Earned/Adjusted
84 hours
Create time off request View existing requests
Message #hiring-managers
  • Track candidates in channels

    Collaborate on everything from CVs to offer letters with your applicant tracking system connected to Slack.

  • Empower employees to manage the essentials

    Reduce friction for employees by bringing the essentials together, including on-demand annual leave requests and payslip information.

  • Keep information organised and accessible

    Put organisational knowledge at everyone’s fingertips. Content can be searched and shared without leaving Slack, giving everyone the answers they need faster.

GreenhouseHiredLeverADPZenefitsCakeHRGuruTettra
See all HR integrations

Onboarding

Get new employees up to speed

With Slack, new employees get up to speed sooner – gaining a head start on the job they were hired to do. Induction trainers can facilitate onboarding in a new employee channel and new employees can scroll through channels to catch up on projects or discussions.

A sample conversation discussing marketing website traffic in Slack
new-starters-14-aug
Emily Anderson09:00Welcome to day 2 at A1 Marketing! Today in your induction, we’ll be going over all your brilliant benefits. Here’s a refresher:
A1 Benefits314kB PDF
uploaded this file: A1 Benefits
🎉4
Elena Nowak09:01Thanks, @Emily Anderson! Excited to see these benefits.
👍1
Will Rodrigues09:10IT will also join us this morning if you have any more questions about your new computers.
Message #new-starters-14-aug
Suggested channels
What are channels?

Channels are where you can share files and messages with your teams. They can be created for every project, topic, department or whatever makes sense for your company.

for onboarding:
  • new-starters-june

    Bring together new employees and need-to-know information.

  • help-benefits-gb

    Field questions from new and old employees.

  • onboarding-eng

    Help departments and teams standardise onboarding for respective new starters.

24%

Faster to reach full employee productivity

‘As you grow, you get more processes and more people in the value chain. Things start to slow down naturally. Part of trying to keep that startup mentality is remaining fast with communication and delivery, and I think Slack’s really, really helped.’

Lee Jones

Employer Branding & Social Media, Trivago

Read story

Engagement

Build culture through collaboration

Teams don’t just get work done in Slack – they form connections and build culture in channels. Tap into Slack’s team-building capabilities to keep employees engaged and increase transparency.

A sample conversation discussing marketing website traffic in Slack
leeds-office
Elena Nowak12:42Thank you to whoever found my coat!
🙌1
Emily Anderson13:00It’s ticket time – we’ve hidden two tickets for tonight’s match somewhere in the office. Answer general knowledge questions to get the clues.
Lisa Amos13:02Clue #1: which company founder loves their chihuahuas more than anything else?
🤔4
Message #leeds-office
Suggested channels
What are channels?

Channels are where you can share files and messages with your teams. They can be created for every project, topic, department or whatever makes sense for your company.

for engaging:
  • announcements-ldn

    Dedicate a space for official announcements related to a particular group.

  • employee-devel

    Run development and training programmes for employee groups in a channel.

  • executive-ama

    Encourage transparency with an open forum for asking questions to company leadership.

10%

Improvement in employee satisfaction

‘Slack really helps to facilitate culture at the company… and allows everybody who needs to be involved to be collaborating and accessible.’

Excerpted from IDC research, sponsored by Slack

Read report

More for HR teams

Blog

How Slack helps you recruit smarter

Customer story

How Slack helps you onboard new employees

Blog

Workday and Slack: Get the HR information you need, when you need it

Blog

