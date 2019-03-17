Stay on track with task management in Slack
By managing tasks and priorities in Slack, you can keep everyone in the loop and move projects forward, one to-do at a time.
Integrations
A few of the best task management apps for Slack
Slack integrates with all sorts of task management apps – from ones you already use to new apps that can help your team stay focused. These apps can send important reminders, up-to-date notifications and more into Slack, or allow you to create new tasks from where you’re already collaborating with your team.
ORGANISATION
Team communication in one place
Work in Slack happens in collaborative spaces called channels. Conversations and files related to your tasks stay organised in the appropriate channel for that project or initiative, allowing you to focus on specific tasks and manage your time as needed.
Channels are where you can share files and messages with your teams. They can be created for every project, topic, department or whatever makes sense for your company.
proj-campaign-q4-2019
Fast-moving projects stay on track with daily check-ins about tasks in progress.
feat-checkout
Large teams are kept in the loop by reliable central channels for long-term projects such as product features.
Visibility
Team communication in one place
Work in Slack happens in collaborative spaces called channels. Conversations and files related to your tasks stay organised in the appropriate channel for that project or initiative, allowing you to focus on specific tasks and manage your time as needed.
Prioritisation
Bring balance to delegation and deadlines
Collaboration in Slack happens in real time – you can find support or delegate tasks in the flow of conversation. And when those conversations happen in channels, you can prioritise your efforts on just the tasks and work that need your attention.
Frequently asked questions
You can use Slack for all your task management needs. From task reminders to specific channels for project updates to seamless team collaboration, Slack helps you to never miss a task or deadline. Go further by integrating with thousands of tools, such as Asana, Wrike, Monday.com and many more to manage every task in Slack, your productivity platform.
Here is how you can create and assign tasks in Slack:
1. Integrate with an app such as Asana, Trello or Jira.
2. Once you’ve set up the app, you can add or update tasks from any channel or direct message (DM).
3. Create and assign tasks to teammates and mark tasks as complete, without leaving your Slack workspace.
You can use Slack for all your task lists! Learn more about how to save messages for later, pin messages, integrate with task management apps and more.