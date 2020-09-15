We are headquartered in the United States, and recipients of the data disclosures described in this Privacy Policy are located in the United States and elsewhere in the world, including where privacy laws may not provide as much protection as those of your country of residence. However, eligible Customers can arrange to have their Workspaces stored in our data center located in the European Union.

Wrike has certified that it adheres to the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (EU-U.S. DPF), the UK Extension to the EU-U.S. DPF, and the Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework program (Swiss-U.S. DPF) as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce. Wrike, Inc. has certified to the U.S. Department of Commerce that it adhered to the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework Principles (EU-U.S. DPF Principles) with regard to the processing of personal data received from the European Union in reliance on the EU-U.S. DPF and from the United Kingdom (and Gibraltar) in reliance on the UK Extension to the EU-U.S. DPF. Wrike has certified to the U.S. Department of Commerce that it adheres to Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework program Principles (Swiss-U.S. Principles) with regard to the processing of personal data received from Switzerland in reliance on the Swiss-U.S. DPF. If there is a conflict between the terms in this privacy policy and the EU-U.S. DPF Principles and/or the Swiss-U.S. DPF Principles, the Principles shall govern. To learn more about the Data Privacy Framework (DPF) program, and to view our certification, please visit

The following statements apply to all EEA, UK, and Swiss Personal Data that is received by Wrike in the United States pursuant to the DPF: Wrike is subject to the jurisdiction and enforcement authority of the United States Federal Trade Commission. EEA, Swiss, and UK individuals have the right to access their Personal Data that has been transferred into the United States and to correct or update that information. Individuals also have the right to erase information that has been processed in violation of the DPF Principles. To exercise any of these rights, which are subject to exceptions under the DPF Principles, individuals should refer to the contact information at the end of this policy. When Wrike receives Personal Data under the DPF and then transfers it to a third-party service provider acting as an agent on Wrike’s behalf, Wrike has certain responsibility under the DPF if both (i) the agent Processes the information in a manner inconsistent with the DPF, and (ii) Wrike is responsible for the event giving rise to the damage. Covered European residents should direct any questions, concerns, or complaints regarding Wrike’s compliance with the DPF to Wrike as described at the bottom of this Privacy Policy. Wrike will attempt to answer your questions and satisfy your concerns in a timely and complete manner as soon as possible. If, after discussing the matter with Wrike, your issue or complaint is not resolved, Wrike has agreed to participate in the DPF independent dispute resolution mechanisms listed below, free of charge to you. Please contact Wrike first.